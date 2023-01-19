Global Insulated Packaging Market Size Is Anticipated to Grow From $14.2 billion in 2021 to USD 23.1 billion in 2030, at a 5.5% CAGR | Packaging Industry Analysis

[288 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Insulated Packaging Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 14.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 23.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 5.5% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Sonoco, Exeltainer, American Aerogel, Amcor, Innovative Energy, TP Solutions, Deutsche Post DHL, Providence Packaging, TemperPack, Huhtamaki, Laminar Medica, WoolCool, JB Packaging, Cold Ice, Ecovative, Marko Foam Products, Davis Core, IPC Pack, and DuPont, among others.

According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Insulated Packaging Market By Material (Corrugated Cardboards, Metal, Glass, Plastic And Others), By Type (Rigid, Flexible, And Semi-Rigid), By Application (Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, Food & Beverages, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Insulated Packaging Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 14.2 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 23.1 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What is Insulated Packaging? How big is the Insulated Packaging Industry?

Insulated Packaging Report Coverage & Overview:

The packaging options used to store and transport temperature-sensitive goods are referred to as insulated packaging. It is used to maintain the desired temperature as well as to keep the contents cold, warm, and refrigerated. Flexible sheets, pre-formed shapes, boxes, bags, flexible blankets, and rigid boards are all common types of insulated packaging. Expanded polystyrene foam (EPS), polyurethane foam, insulating cement, expanded silica, radiation barrier films, and mineral fibers are used in their production. High heat transfer resistance, improved durability, mechanical strength, and minimal moisture susceptibility are all features of the package. They are so commonly employed in a variety of goods, including cosmetics, seafood, ice cream, meats, alcoholic beverages, fresh herbs, and gourmet cuisine.

Market Growth Dynamics

One of the main factors fostering a positive outlook for the global insulated packaging market is the significant global growth of the e-commerce sector. Perishable items are frequently stored and transported in insulated packaging to prevent damage from temperature changes. Additionally, market growth is being boosted by the increased use of insulated packaging options for delivering food and beverages without spilling or wasting any. There is a trend in customer preference toward processed and packaged ready-to-eat food products as a result of changing lifestyles and dietary habits.

Insulated packaging helps to keep the food fresh and suitable for eating while also assisting in maintaining a steady temperature. Additional growth-promoting aspects include a variety of product breakthroughs, such as the creation of recyclable and recycled packaging items. Manufacturers of goods are now providing insulated packaging solutions that may be customized and personalized for better branding services, which is also promoting market expansion. The market is expected to increase as a result of several other factors, including the rising demand for insulated packaging to keep vaccines, blood samples, and medications, as well as the adoption of omnichannel distribution strategies by businesses for their goods.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 14.2 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 23.1 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Sonoco, Exeltainer, American Aerogel, Amcor, Innovative Energy, TP Solutions, Deutsche Post DHL, Providence Packaging, TemperPack, Huhtamaki, Laminar Medica, WoolCool, JB Packaging, Cold Ice, Ecovative, Marko Foam Products, Davis Core, IPC Pack, and DuPont, among others. Key Segment By Material, By Type, By Application And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Insulated Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Insulated Packaging market is segmented based on material, type, application, and region.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into cosmetic, pharmaceutical, industrial, food & beverages, and others. The food & beverages segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to continue this pattern during the forecast period. The growth rate is driven by a variety of variables, including a rise in the demand for packaged foods and an increase in the consumption of ready-to-eat foods. For food safety and quality to be maintained throughout the distribution process, frozen foods must be transported and stored properly.

Frozen food packs need to be built, thermally insulated, and supplied with enough coolants to keep the product's continuous temperature at or below 0°C (32°F). Insulated shipping boxes are necessary because they restrict the transfer of heat from the outside to the inside of the package, delaying the moment when the temperature within the container is at equilibrium with the surrounding air. Thus, driving the market growth over the forecast period.

The global Insulated Packaging market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Corrugated Cardboards

Metal

Glass

Plastic

Others

By Type

Rigid

Flexible

Semi-rigid

By Application

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Food & Beverages

Others

Insulated Packaging Market By Material (Corrugated Cardboards, Metal, Glass, Plastic And Others), By Type (Rigid, Flexible, And Semi-Rigid), By Application (Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, Food & Beverages, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Insulated Packaging market include -

Sonoco

Exeltainer

American Aerogel

Amcor

Innovative Energy

TP Solutions

Deutsche Post DHL

Providence Packaging

TemperPack

Huhtamaki

Laminar Medica

WoolCool

JB Packaging

Cold Ice

Ecovative

Marko Foam Products

Davis Core

IPC Pack

DuPont

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Insulated Packaging market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Insulated Packaging market size was valued at around US$ 14.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 23.1 billion by 2030.

The increasing demand for insulated packaging in various sectors such as cosmetics, foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and electronics is expected to flourish the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on the material, corrugated cardboard held the largest market share in 2021.

Based on the type, the flexible segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Insulated Packaging industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Insulated Packaging Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Insulated Packaging Industry?

What segments does the Insulated Packaging Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Insulated Packaging Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Material, By Type, By Application, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global insulated packaging market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the dominating region in the insulated packaging market owing to increasing end-user applications. It is emerging as an attractive market for insulated packaging owing to the rising industrial network across the region. Developing countries such as India and China are anticipated to witness rapid growth shortly. Furthermore, North America is also struggling to gain a larger market chunk in the future. Changing consumer preferences and online marketing also positively impact the market in this region. Western Europe is promisingly holding a potential market share in the global market. Emerging countries such as Brazil and Indonesia will spur the market in the future.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In July 2022, the chilled packaging division of Pitreavie Packaging Group specialist launches a fully recyclable insulated box and has created an insulated packaging solution described as being 100% kerbside recyclable.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence the insulated packaging market growth over 2022-2030?

What will be the value of the insulated packaging market during 2022-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the insulated packaging market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the insulated packaging market growth?

