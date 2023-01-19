Breast Pumps Market will worth USD 3.64 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Breast Pump Market Size by Product (Closed System Breast Pump and Open System Breast Pump), By Technology (Battery Powered Breast Pump, Manual Breast Pump, and Electric Breast Pump), By Application (Hospital Grade and Personal Use), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the breast pumps market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the breast pumps market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, technology, application, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global breast pumps market Ameda (Magento, Inc.), Medela AG, Hygeia Health, Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Motif Medical, Pigeon Corporation, Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie), Spectra Baby USA among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide breast pumps market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

An essential medical device for breastfeeding mothers is a breast pump. Breast pumps can be used for maintaining or increasing a woman's milk production, for relieving swollen breasts and blocked milk ducts, and for expressing flat or indented nipples for infants to latch onto their mothers. The increase in disposable income that will result from the increase in dual income households is expected to have a positive effect on mothers' purchasing power, as well as on portable breast pumps' demand and uptake. Further, manufacturers offer a wide range of pumps to meet the wide range of needs of nursing mothers, making it easier for them to find a pump that is affordable. With increasing global literacy, people are becoming increasingly interested in integrating advanced medical technology into their daily lives, including breastfeeding. The market is witnessing immense growth due to rising awareness about the use of breast pumps among the mothers. But there are some factors which are negatively impacting the growth of the market such as risk of tooth decay, lack of understanding and awareness about the use and functioning of breast pumps are hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, governments from all over the world are working on various mother and children health programs including breastfeeding, which will spread more awareness about the use of breast pumps and also contributes a major share in the growth of the market.

Scope of Breast Pumps Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, Technology, Application, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Ameda (Magento, Inc.), Medela AG, Hygeia Health, Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Motif Medical, Pigeon Corporation, Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie), Spectra Baby USA among others

Segmentation Analysis

Closed system breast pump is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product segment is closed system breast pump and open system breast pump. The closed system breast pump segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Breast pumps that are closed contain a lid or layer that prevents milk from being polluted by the pumping or motor. Furthermore, the barrier prevents milk particles from entering the motor or tubing of the pump. In addition to removing impurities maximally, these tools enhance kid health safety and are easy to clean.

Electric breast pump is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The technology segment is a battery powered breast pump, manual breast pump, and electric breast pump. The electric breast pump segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is common for working women to prefer electric pumps since they extract milk more quickly and conveniently. The twin pumping model reduces the amount of time it takes, whereas electric pumps are often quite heavy and noisy, but manufacturers continue to use cutting-edge technology to make lighter pumps with less noise.

Hospital is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is hospital grade and personal use. The hospital segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The "closed system" that these breast pumps use means there are barriers in place to prevent milk and other fluids from getting into the motor, which means they can be hired on a monthly basis for private use as well as in hospitals. These systems reduces the chances of contamination as a result of which they are widely used in hospitals.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the breast pumps market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. There is an increase in awareness of breast pump usage in this region as well as highly developed healthcare infrastructure, improved reimbursement policies, and highly qualified nurses, which are all contributing to the market's growth. Additionally, the market's leading players are developing technologically advanced breast pumps, which will drive the overall market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's breast pump market size was valued at USD 0.15 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.68 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030.

A number of government initiatives aimed at improving consumer awareness and health infrastructure, in the country, is also contributing to growth. Moreover, the growth is driven primarily by an increase in awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding, an increase in the number of working women, and an increase in dual-income households.

China

China’s breast pump market size was valued at USD 0.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.33 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2030.

A nonprofit organization dedicated to children's health, Nemours, reports that most Chinese mothers stop breastfeeding their newborn children too soon. This increases demand for breast pumps in China.

India

India's breast pump market size was valued at USD 0.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.59 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030.

As a result of high birth rates, rising disposable income, and a growing working women population, the market is expected to grow during the projection period. Moreover, the Indian breast pump market is attractive to top breast pump manufacturers because of the tremendous population pool.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising awareness about the use of breast pumps among the working women, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

