BOARD MEMBER MICHAEL AZARIAN AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC)
These credentials position me to further contribute to the institutions where I am actively engaged. I highly recommend this to anyone with a desire to update their risk governance-based knowledge.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Michael Azarian of New York City.
— Michael Azarian
Michael is a member of the board of directors at CXO Nexus, Inc., a company using artificial intelligence and machine learning to augment decision data. He also serves on the board of directors of Flushing Bank, where he chairs the Information Technology Committee and also serves as a member of the Audit, and Risk and Compliance Committees. He is the former Managing Director and CIO of Citi and prior to his time with Citi served as Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Michael earned his MBA from St. John’s University and his undergraduate degree from Bloomfield College.
"Michael’s strong technology and risk background at major institutions means he brings two in-demand areas of expertise to board service," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Enhancing that with our course work and credentials means he’ll bring even greater value to those organizations and as he expands his influence," he continued.
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“This program is excellent. The course materials, content, and exposure to world-renowned leaders in the field have enhanced my personal portfolio of relevant business skills,” said Mr. Azarian. “These credentials position me to further contribute to the institutions where I am actively engaged. I highly recommend this to anyone with a desire to update their risk governance-based knowledge capital.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program