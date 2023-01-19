Canadian Men’s Health Foundation expands MindFit Toolkit to support more men with anxiety and depression

Providing greater access to online screening tools, resources and counselling with healthcare professionals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Men’s Health Foundation (CMHF) announced today new and expanded mental health resources for their MindFit Toolkit presented by TELUS Health MyCare™. More online screening tools, resources and counselling will now be available to Canadian men who are dealing with stress, anxiety and depression through MindFit Toolkit.

For many Canadians, January can be a challenging month. A combination of mental, physical and financial stressors add up; in fact a recent study suggested that during the holidays 67 per cent of people anticipate financial stress, while one in five expect to take on debt.

“As men and their families renew their efforts to make health a priority, we want to support them further by improving access to mental health tools,” said TC Carling, CMHF President & CEO. “MindFit Toolkit delivers simple, research-based information and resources to help men check in, identify signs and access help when they need it.”

CMHF is working with TELUS Health MyCare counsellors to help men and their families improve their mental wellness. MindFit Toolkit will offer men up to three virtual counselling sessions at a reduced rate or at no cost for those who qualify.

“The Canadian Men’s Health Foundation is rightly shining a brighter light on men’s mental health,” said Dr. Matthew Chow, Chief Mental Health Officer, TELUS Health. “It’s important to reach men where they are comfortable. MindFit Toolkit does just that, empowering them to understand their own health, encouraging conversations about mental health and identifying the steps to get support.”

Another new feature to MindFit Toolkit is a pilot project with Anxiety Canada that will provide virtual group therapy for up to 12 Canadian men with mild to moderate anxiety. The program, called MindShift CBT Groups, provides cognitive behavioural therapy sessions covered by most extended medical plans or free for those without coverage. Registration is now open for the men’s-only sessions through the MindFit Toolkit or Anxiety Canada.

To access mental health resources, self-assessment tools, expert tips and conversations with influential Canadians, visit MindFit Toolkit at menshealthfoundation.ca and share on social media using #MindFitToolkit. MindFit Toolkit and CMHF health resources are made possible thanks to support from the Province of BC and generous donors.

About Canadian Men’s Health Foundation:

The Canadian Men’s Health Foundation (CMHF) is a national, not-for-profit organization with a mission to inspire men and their families to live healthier lives. The statistics around men’s health in Canada are alarming; 70% of men’s health problems can be prevented by adopting healthy lifestyles. Learn more at menshealthfoundation.ca and dontchangemuch.ca.

