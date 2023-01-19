WestKam Gold Corp. Acquires BC Mineral Claim in Goldbridge Mining Camp

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WKG) (the “Company” or “WestKam”), is pleased to announce it has staked one claim block comprising 1,142 hectares. Historically known as the Will mineral claim group, it is situated 8 km southeast and down-strike of the historic Minto Mine and 1.5 km from past producer Mary Mac in the Goldbridge mining camp.



Prior work on the property has documented geological alterations indicative of anomalous gold, similar to other area prospects. WestKam President and CEO, Peter Laipnieks, states “We are excited about this prospect. Historical data indicates the property has listwaenitic zones that may host gold mineralization, similar to that of past producers in the mining camp.”

Lorne Warner, P.Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

Westkam Gold Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Western Canada.

“Peter Laipnieks”

Peter Laipnieks, President & CEO



