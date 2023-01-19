Submit Release
Vor Bio to Present Clinical Data from First Patient Treated with Trem-cel at 2023 Tandem Meetings

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that clinical data from the first patient treated in VBP101, its Phase 1/2a multicenter, open-label, first-in-human study of trem-cel (formerly VOR33) in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) has been accepted as a late-breaking poster presentation at the 2023 Tandem Meetings, the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR, taking place February 15-19 in Orlando, Florida.

Details about the presentation are as follows:

Title: Initial First-in-Human Results: CD33-Deleted Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Cells Display Normal Engraftment after Hematopoietic Cell Transplant (HCT) and Tolerate Post-HCT Gemtuzumab Ozogamicin (GO) without Cytopenias

Abstract Number: LBA14

Poster Display Hours: Thursday, February 16 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM ET; Friday, February 17 from 7:30 AM to 7:00 PM ET; and Saturday, February 18 from 7:30 AM to 3:00 PM ET.

Poster Presentation: “Tandem Meetings Poster Reception: Meet the Authors” on Thursday, February 16 from 5:45 PM to 6:45 PM ET.

About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Contact:

Media & Investors
Sarah Spencer
+1 857-242-6076
sspencer@vorbio.com


