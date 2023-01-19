Submit Release
New Source Technology announces the release of new 30-watt flashlamp simmer power supply

Design incorporates new features that enhance performance and interface versatility in a small low-cost package.

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A., January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laser and electro-optic products manufacturer and supplier New Source Technology today announced the release of the A-SIMM-30-12, 30-watt flashlamp simmer power supply. Simmers are a vital part of lamp-based laser or IPL systems and are used to maintain a constant current flow through the lamp between discharges. With a maximum output of 150mA. and 1200 volts open circuit combined with an automatic trigger pulse, the A-SIM-30-12 is ideal for simmering lamps in aesthetic and surgical devices. Factory preset options include output current limits and post trigger current boost.

“The new flashlamp simmer power supply further expands our ability to offer complete solutions to our customers. Our diverse product offerings allow us to manage more of our customer’s supply chain for reliable on time delivery and reduced cost.” Said Greg Pon, President, and Founder.

New Source Technology specializes in the design, manufacture, and distribution of critical laser and electro-optic components with a special emphasis on laser pump chambers, YAG & CTH laser rods, flashlamps, optics, and capacitor charging power supplies. New Source Technology has been serving the laser market for over 26 years and has developed a strong global presence in the industry. Visit us at Photonics West 2023 in San Francisco January 31st, - February 2nd. Booth 4504.

For more information contact:

Barry Essig
New Source Technology
+1 508-397-3068
bessig@newsourcetechnology.com

