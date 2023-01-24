Thrive HR Partners with OrgVitals to Deliver a New Gold Standard in Employee Experience

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrive HR Consulting today announced its partnership with OrgVitals, a data driven predictive technology solution that unlocks a new layer of visibility allowing human-centered leaders the intelligence, capacity, and guidance to mitigate immediate risks and the foresight to engineer a happier, healthier, and more productive workforce.

“We are delighted to partner with the leading predictive intelligence technology on the market today for companies wanting to identify the segments, teams, and individuals at risk so that leaders - at all levels - can be empowered to understand and address the compounding effects of work and life stressors on the performance, retention, and wellbeing of their workforce,” said Jason Walker, co-founder of Thrive HR.

OrgVitals delivers insight into a new era of employee experience with health and wellbeing at the forefront. OrgVitals technology highlights early indicators and spotlights areas in need of attention so that leaders -- at all levels -- are empowered to understand the compounding effects of work and life stressors on the performance, health, and retention of their workforce. OrgVitals gathers all the data you could ever need to deliver predictive analytics to ease the weight of workplace transformation with scientifically backed human intelligence.

“OrgVitals has a library of 30+ industry specific base verified and validated assessments to choose from. The company recently added industry-specific baseline assessments, including assessments for education, healthcare, manufacturing, construction, transportation, logistics and hospitality. OrgVitals delivers a curated team of expert data scientists and researchers to guide you every step of the way. In addition, the ease and simplicity of the interface, including the ability to “tell the story of the data” by generating a presentation, is priceless,” added Rey Ramirez, co-founder of Thrive HR.

OrgVitals allows organisations to integrate and enrich their people data at the speed they are most comfortable with. Hosting over 40 integrations to people data platforms, which include, but are not limited to, HRIS, payroll, benefits, culture, and project management platforms, OrgVitals allows companies to integrate and enrich their people data at the speed they’re most comfortable with. If a systems integration seems too complicated, clients can opt to import a simple .csv file with the data of choice.

“We are very excited to partner with Thrive HR Consulting to help their clients help their employees be at their best personally and professionally. OrgVitals technology flags early indicators and spotlights areas that need attention so that leaders, at all levels, understand the compounding effects of work and life stressors on the performance, health, and retention of their workforce,” said Charley Miller, CEO of OrgVitals.

Delivering the greatest impact for progressive human-centered organizations, OrgVitals works with: Enterprise Leaders (CEO, COO, HR, L&D, Organizational Development, Transformation Officers); Consultants and consulting firms; and, holds Strategic Partnerships with employee experience tools.

For more information about this offering, please contact thrive@thrivehrconsulting.com.

About Thrive HR Consulting:

Thrive HR Consulting is a Silicon Valley; Austin, TX; and Denver, CO-based, minority-owned HR Advisory that provides fractional CHRO support and value-based HR support. Thrive supports your HR needs virtually or in person. The team’s specialties include mergers and acquisitions, C-suite executive coaching, employee relations, diversity, inclusion and belonging, millennial consulting, performance management, employee engagement, talent acquisitions and digital HR transformation, and the ability to improve overall HR performance for your organization. For more information, visit www.thrivehrconsulting.com.

About OrgVitals:

People who feel better, perform better and deliver better results. OrgVitals provides the missing layer of visibility highlighting areas in the employee experience in need of attention so that leaders -- at all levels -- are empowered to understand the compounding effects of work and life stressors on the performance, health, and longevity of their workforce. Our customers are proactively designing their workplace for the future. For more information, visit www.orgvitals.com.