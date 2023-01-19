Baijiu Market - Overall Study Report 2023-2030 with Market Scope, Size, Share |Shaanxi Xifeng Liquor Co, Luzhou Laojiao

Baijiu

Baijiu is a popular and traditional fermented alcoholic drink consumed in China.

Baijiu is a popular and traditional fermented alcoholic drink consumed in China.

In China, baijiu is a well-known and widely-consumed fermented alcoholic beverage. It is a clear, translucent beverage with the name "bai," which means "white" in Chinese. Preparation, daqu manufacture, alcoholic fermentation, distillation, and ageing are all steps in the creation of baijiu. The primary raw ingredient needed to make baijiu is sorghum. Baijiu is distinct from other alcoholic beverages because it is kept in a mud pit or a clay container, as opposed to whisky, which is kept in wooden barrels while the sugar is being converted to alcohol and fermented.

Baijiu Market Overview:

The Baijiu Market is examined globally, as well as in main regions and countries. The study analyzes the entire value chain, from raw materials to end-user industries, including statistics on imports and exports, as well as consumption and production for all major areas and countries. The research divides the Baijiu Market into major product categories, applications, and end-user industries, with geographical segmentation covering production, capacity, price per region, gross margin, and production cost.

Top Manufacturers Analysis of This Report

◘ Jiangsu Yanghe Distillery Co.

◘ Ltd

◘ Net Company Inc.

◘ Brunsonnet Hubei Daohuaxiang Wine Co., Ltd.,

◘ Kweichow Moutai Co.

◘ Ltd

◘ Wuliangye Group

◘ Beijing Shunxin Holding Group

◘ Anhui Yingjia Group

◘ Gujing Group Co.

◘ Ltd

◘ Luzhou Laojiao Co.

◘ Ltd

◘ Shaanxi Xifeng Liquor Co., Ltd.,

◘ Sichuan Langjiu Group

The worldwide competitive landscape for Baijiu is determined by examining the major industry participants, production capacity, production capacity utilisation rate, production chain, pricing by each manufacturer, and revenue earned by each manufacturer internationally.

The Global Baijiu Market is analyzed in terms of product pricing, production volume, demand and supply data, and revenue generated by the product. The analysis includes an upstream and downstream examination of the primary raw materials utilised in the production of Baijiu, as well as comprehensive manufacturing sources. A list of major raw material producers, as well as their manufacturing locations, is included. The analysis also includes a detailed raw material price trend analysis as well as a production cost analysis.

Detailed Segmentation:

On the basis of source, the global baijiu market is segmented into:

Sorghum

Wheat

Barley

Corn

Rice

On the basis of flavor, the global baijiu market is segmented into:

Strong-flavor

Sauce-flavor

Light-flavor

Rice-flavor

Sesame-flavor

Chi-flavor

Others (Te-flavor, Feng-flavor, and others.)

On the basis of distribution channel, the global baijiu market is segmented into:

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Online stores

Convenience Stores

Liquor Stores

Global Baijiu Market Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

Middle East And Africa(Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Content

