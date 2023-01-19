Plastic Pigments Market Size, Revenue, Segments, Expansion, Demand, and Opportunities During 2023-2033

Research Nester

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Plastic Pigments Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global plastic pigments market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 15 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~8%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 12 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of plastic pigments market worldwide are the increasing usage of plastics and increased plastic production globally.Market Definition of Plastic PigmentsPigments are insoluble organic or inorganic particles added to the polymer base to give a specific color to the plastic. Pigments that are organic in nature are hard to disperse and tend to form agglomerates. These agglomerates can cause spots and specks in the final product. Plastic colorants are chemical compounds used to color plastic.Get Sample PDF of This Research Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4428 Global Plastic Pigments Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global plastic pigments market can majorly be attributed to the increasing production of products by the key players operating in the market. For instance, BASF has planned to increase production capacities for isoindoline yellow pigments by around 70% by 2020, as the demand for high-performance pigments grows. On the other hand, the market growth can also be attributed several partnership contracts occurring in the field of plastic pigments. For instance, Clariant International Ltd has entered into a partnership with Lintech International, LLC to solely distribute its pigments for the plastics, coating and printing ink markets across the entire United States of America.The global plastic pigments market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Growing Plastic ProductionIncreasing Demand of Plastic ProductsSurge in Automotive IndustryGrowth in Packaging IndustryGlobal Plastic Pigments Market: Restraining FactorThere adverse effect on humans and environment, and rising awareness about plastic waste in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global plastic pigments market during the forecast period.Know More About the Complete Study @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/plastic-pigments-market/4428 Global Plastic Pigments Market SegmentationBy End-Use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Building & Construction, Automotive, and Others)The automotive segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the high demand and production of vehicles by the burgeoning population. Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the global production of vehicles was 80,145,988 units in 2021. This is a rise from 77,711,725 units in 2020.By Type (Organic, and Inorganic)By RegionThe Asia Pacific plastic pigments market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Huge facilities producing automobiles in the region are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period. In addition, the increased demand and production of automobiles in the region As per International Organization of Motor Vehicles, the total production of vehicles in the region was 46,732,785 units in 2021, a rise from 44,276,549 units in 2020. Similarly, the total sales in the region was 42,663,736 units in 2021, a rise from 40,322,544 in 2020. Also, the high consumption of chemicals is an another growth driver of the plastic pigments market in the forecast period. As of 2020, the chemical industry of Asia Pacific region contributed to at least 60% of the revenues generated by global chemical industry.The market research report on global plastic pigments also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Key Market Players Featured in the Global Plastic Pigments MarketSome of the key players of the global plastic pigments market are Clariant International Ltd, Ferro Corporation, Heubach GmbH, Huntsman International LLC, The Chemours Company LLC, LANXESS, Cabot Corporation, DIC Corporation, Tronox Holding plc, BASF, and others.Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask Our Analyst@ https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-4428 About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. We believe that our expertise in the field of market research can help businesses to expand to its new horizon. Our team of research analysts can provide businesses a right guidance at the right time, while our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

