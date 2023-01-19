ATN Constructions Offers Full-Service Design and Build Services for Custom Homes in Hawaii

One of Hawaii's best construction and remodeling companies provides design and build services for custom homes.

KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an adage that says, “home is where the heart is,” but for many people, a custom home is what they truly desire. That is why representatives with All Things New (ATN) Construction are proud to announce that it now offers full-service design and build services for custome homes in Hawaii.

“We are very excited about this,” said Richie Breaux, president and spokesperson for ATN Construction, a company listed on the Inc. 5,000 list of the sharpest, smartest, fastest-growing companies in America.

Breaux noted that its typical custom homes project value is $1 million - $10 million. Services include:

• Partnered Architectural Design Services

• Preliminary Cost Estimates

• Virtual Reality Design

• Modern Luxury Builder

• Project Management Team

• Product Procurement Team

• Online Client Portal

The expertise and experience ATN Construction offers, according to Breaux, is based on professionally accepted industry standards, all for a reasonably packaged price. As a trusted partner, the company assures that every project receives an expert and conscientious workmanship from the start phase of construction until the final turnover of the project.

Breaux, who was named one of Kitchen and Bath Business (KBB) Magazine's People of the Year for 2021, said ATN Construction, which was awarded the Hawaii Home and Remodeling Top Builder Award for 2019 and 2020, is a motivated and dedicated team of estimators, project managers, field engineers and competent workers, and expertly skilled tradesmen who will be its customers' partners in the development of their project.

In Breaux's leadership, ATN Construction has been named one of the fastest-growing in the nation by Inc. 5000.

For more information, please visit atnhawaii.com/about and https://www.atnhawaii.com/blog.

About ATN Construction LLC

Since the creation of ATN Construction LLC, we've treated every client like they were part of our Ohana. We guarantee that you will be pleased with the final outcome of your project and have absolutely no problems with our work process and the positive "can do" atmosphere we bring to your home or business.

