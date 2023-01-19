Patient Lateral Transfer Market Grow at CAGR of ~9% Assessment for the Driving Factors & Opportunities During 2022~2031

Research Nester

Patient lateral transfer market can majorly be attributed to the Covi-19 Pandemic’s increased rate of hospitalization Since February 2020, 4,226 COVID-19 cases.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2022~2031, the patient lateral transfer market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 2 billion by the end of 2031 by expanding at a CAGR of ~9%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 955 million in the year 2021. Major key factors propelling the nuclear medicine market are the increasing prevalence of cancer and the rising cases of cardiovascular diseases all across the world.Market Definition of Patient Lateral TransferMoving a patient in the least stressful manner is referred to as a “patient lateral transfer.” When a patient is carried from one surface to another, such as from one bed to another or from one bed to a medical cart, it is known as a lateral transfer. Healthcare professionals are emphasizing the use of patient lateral transfer devices to prevent back injuries brought on by strenuous activity and awkward postures. Devices for patient lateral transfers also aid in effective patient transfers by enhancing postures while moving patients who are partially or fully dependent.Get Sample PDF of This Research Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4305 Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global patient lateral transfer market can majorly be attributed to the Covi-19 Pandemic’s increased rate of hospitalization Since February 2020, 4,226 COVID-19 cases have been documented in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 31% of which have required hospitalization, 45% of which have required intensive care units, and 53% of which have resulted in death. After lockdowns were instituted and social distances were required, patient lateral transfer equipment became a safe and practical choice for transferring patients. Furthermore, patient lateral transfer devices can also aid in bettering postures during partially or completely dependent patient transfers to make the procedure more effective. Additionally, throughout the forecast period, the expansion of the worldwide patient lateral transfer market is anticipated to be aided by manufacturers’ focus on cooperating to develop products that aid in patient transfer and increasing investment in healthcare facilities. For instance, in June 2022, Wideblue Inc., a full-service product design and development company, worked with East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA), SME Science to Business, and other partners to create a unique patient transfer system.The global patient lateral transfer market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Increasing geriatric populationRising prevalence of obesityIncrease rate of work injuriesGrowing healthcare expenditureIncreasing number of disabled peopleGlobal Patient Lateral Transfer Market: Restraining FactorTo raise awareness about safe patient handling and equip caregivers to use transfer equipment properly, efficient training programs must be created. Caretakers or patients may sustain injuries during patient handling procedures due to a lack of training. Hence the lack of awareness is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global patient lateral transfer market during the forecast period.Know More About the Complete Study@ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/patient-lateral-transfer-market/4305 Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market SegmentationBy End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Center, and Others)Out of these, the hospital segment is anticipated to capture the largest market size in the global patient lateral transfer market owing to the increasing use of the product in hospitals and the popularity of lateral patient transfers in healthcare units in order to provide safety and security to patients and staff, which is expected to augment segment growth during the forecast period. Additionally, a rise in hospital admissions and the number of surgeries conducted in hospitals are predicted to drive segment growth. For instance, there are more than 300 million major operations performed each year worldwide; over 45 million of these happen in the United States and 22 million in Europe.By Product (Air Assisted Transfer, Regular, Split Legs, and Half Mattress)By Usage (Disposable, Reusable, Sliding Sheets, and Accessories)By RegionThe North America patient lateral transfer market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2031 among the market in all the other regions. The patient lateral transfer market in the region is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period as a result of increased government initiatives, an increase in medical tourism and R&D activities, the presence of important industry players, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the rising cases of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) in the region is anticipated to drive the regional market. Nearly three out of every four Americans over the age of 65 are known to have musculoskeletal conditions. The private sector of the U.S. economy reported a total of 272,780 instances (30%) of MSDs in 2018, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.The market research report on global patient lateral transfer also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Key Market Players Featured in the Global Patient Lateral Transfer MarketSome of the key players of the global patient lateral transfer market are Stryker Corporation, Blue Chip Medical, Inc., Wide blue Ltd, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Arjo AB, Etac Group, McAuley Medical, Inc., Medline Industries LP, Samarit Medical AG, Scan Medical Co Inc., and others.Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask Our Analyst @ https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-4305 About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. We believe that our expertise in the field of market research can help businesses to expand to its new horizon. Our team of research analysts can provide businesses a right guidance at the right time, while our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

Forge your own success stories, With Research Nester - A Composite Market Research Solution