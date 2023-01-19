Mobility Aid Devices Market CAGR of ~5% Assessment for the Driving Factors, Size and Opportunities During 2022-2031

Mobility aid devices market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 15 billion by 2031, by expanding at a CAGR of ~5%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Mobility Aid Devices Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2022-2031, the global mobility aid devices market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 15 billion by 2031, by expanding at a CAGR of ~5%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 9 billion in the year 2021. Major key factors propelling the growth of mobility aid devices market worldwide are the surge in number of people living with arthritis and growing healthcare infrastructure.Market Definition of Mobility Aid DevicesMobility aid devices are the machines designed to assist people with mobility impairment to freely move within their environment. It is a tool that facilitates walking for those with mobility issues or otherwise enhances their mobility. It makes movement easier for the elderly and disabled. Additionally, patients who have trouble moving around in their in-home care environments can be transported using these goods. Braces, canes, crutches, and walkers are a few examples of mobility aids. These devices include, manual wheelchairs, modified vehicles, scooters, walkers and others. Medical mobility aids might be either complex technological technology or a straightforward structure. Orthopaedics and general medical equipment are just two areas of healthcare where medical mobility aids are used. Through the use of joysticks, a battery, and in-wheel motors, this power assists gadget attempts to transform a manual wheelchair into a portable wheelchair. On the other hand, the market growth can also be attributed several mergers and acquirement by the major companies. For instance, leading provider of healthcare equipment, GF Health Products, recently disclosed that it has acquired Gendron, Inc., a producer of seating and mobility products. With regard to the acute care, home care, and rehabilitation markets, the acquisition is expected to enhance Graham-production Field’s and marketing potential.The global mobility aid devices market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Growing cases of arthritisHigher healthcare expenditurePropelled demand for the wheelchairsEnhancement of the healthcare infrastructureIncreased spending on research and developmentGlobal Mobility Aid Devices Market: Restraining FactorMobility aid devices have exorbitant prices, it also requires high expenditure on its research and development and the awareness of the product is really low in the market. Mobility aid devices have exorbitant prices, it also requires high expenditure on its research and development and the awareness of the product is really low in the market. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global mobility aid devices market during the forecast period. In addition, there were about 8,000 hospitals in Japan that same year.By RegionThe North America mobility aid devices market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2031 among the market in all the other regions. The market growth in the North America is propelled on the account of rise in population of elderly in the region. The percentage of Americans of 65 and over in the overall population was roughly 17% in 2020, and it is predicted to increase to 20% by the end of 2030. On the other hand, the market growth of the region is also expected to grow on the back of growing spending on healthcare in the region. In comparison to other nations, the United States spends the most on healthcare. Over USD 4 trillion was spent on healthcare annually in 2020, with residents spending an average of USD 10,202 per year on their own health.The market research report on global mobility aid devices also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Key Market Players Featured in the Global Mobility Aid Devices MarketSome of the key players of the global mobility aid devices market are Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Permobil, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Besco Medical Limited, Medline Industries, LP, GF Health Products, Inc, Kaye Products, Inc., Performance Health Holding, Inc., MEYRA GmbH, Invacare Corporation, and others. About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. We believe that our expertise in the field of market research can help businesses to expand to its new horizon. Our team of research analysts can provide businesses a right guidance at the right time, while our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

