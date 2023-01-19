PRESS RELEASE: Official Visit by the Parliamentary Delegation from Japan led by Hon. Endo Toshiaki.

SAMOA, January 19 - On Monday 16th of January 2023, His Hon. PAPALII Lio Taeu Masipau had the pleasure of receiving a courtesy call from his Hon. Endo Toshiaki – Chairperson of the General Council of the Liberation Democratic Party and delegation.

His Hon. Endo is a senior politician in the Japan Diet/Parliament, and within his own Liberal Democratic Party which has almost always ruled Japan politics since establishment in 1955.

For the present (LDP) leadership, they have ruled Japan undefeated since 2009 led then by the late PM Abe.

Hon. Endo Toshiaki leads a high-level Parliamentary delegation from Japan to visit Samoa, marking the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations this year. He is the Chairman of the Japan-Samoa Parliamentary Friendship Association and has played an influential role in pushing issues in Samoa’s interests.

Hon. Endo is the Parliamentarian from Yamagata Prefecture which was the host city for Samoa’s athletes for the 2000 Olympics as well as rugby players for the 2019 World Cup including the cultural and sports exchange programmes.

Hon. PAPALII acknowledged Hon. Endo’s visit and also acknowledged appreciation of his help towards the Japan-Samoa bilateral relations through his close support for and collaboration with the Samoa Embassy in Tokyo. Samoa looks forward to his continued support.

Hon. Speaker Papalii also acknowledged and thank Mr. Endo for being a gracious host for past visits by the Prime Minister to Japan and hopes that this support can continue when the final dates for the next visit by Hon. Prime Minister Fiame is confirmed.

Papalii expressed a request to seek Yamagata’s continued support for the cultural and sports exchange post-COVID with his prefecture.

Hon. Endo and his delegation departed Samoa on Monday evening.