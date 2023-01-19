Endless arcade game Void Prison is now available on the Nintendo Switch
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today is when the anticipated endless arcade game Void Prison launches on the Nintendo Switch and serves a special launch discount for every pixel art fan and anyone willing to test their skills in the opening week.
In case you haven't heard, Void Prison is an adrenaline-pumping action indie game where the player is tasked to survive in the ever-shrinking void ring for as long as possible. There's no score - only a timer and the longer the player manages to stay in the game area the higher his name will go up in the global leaderboards. However, it won't be easy. Any bullet the player fails to dodge or any enemy creature that catches up with him will knock the player out of the ring. Some say that one dude lasted whole 5 minutes... Insanity!
There's some help too. By defeating enemies players can earn special power-ups and expand their void ring. Additionally, the game features plenty of achievements to chase and skins to unlock. Retro gaming fans will find Void Prison calling back to the days of the old games where base mechanics were simple but hard to master.
Void Prison was created during the annual Ludum Dare event where it received praise and was voted among the TOP10 fun games in the contest. The PC release was a success and the team decided to bring this game to Nintendo Switch as well.
Key features:
- Simple yet beautiful and impactful pixel art and effects;
- Various achievements and global leaderboards;
- Endless arcade gameplay featuring competitive and rewarding mechanics;
- Balanced gameplay loop that will drive players to improve with each run;
- Unlockable skins and powerups;
- Multiple unique enemy types.
About the developer:
SneakyBox is a digital development studio, focusing on various scale and type projects: in-house games production, full game development services, including porting to all major platforms, virtual and augmented reality experiences, and interactive solutions for complex engineering projects.
Mangirdas Beniušis
SneakyBox
+370 63022335
Void Prison - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer