Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,858 in the last 365 days.

Endless arcade game Void Prison is now available on the Nintendo Switch

Void Prison poster

KAUNAS, LIETUVA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today is when the anticipated endless arcade game Void Prison launches on the Nintendo Switch and serves a special launch discount for every pixel art fan and anyone willing to test their skills in the opening week.

In case you haven't heard, Void Prison is an adrenaline-pumping action indie game where the player is tasked to survive in the ever-shrinking void ring for as long as possible. There's no score - only a timer and the longer the player manages to stay in the game area the higher his name will go up in the global leaderboards. However, it won't be easy. Any bullet the player fails to dodge or any enemy creature that catches up with him will knock the player out of the ring. Some say that one dude lasted whole 5 minutes... Insanity!

There's some help too. By defeating enemies players can earn special power-ups and expand their void ring. Additionally, the game features plenty of achievements to chase and skins to unlock. Retro gaming fans will find Void Prison calling back to the days of the old games where base mechanics were simple but hard to master.

Void Prison was created during the annual Ludum Dare event where it received praise and was voted among the TOP10 fun games in the contest. The PC release was a success and the team decided to bring this game to Nintendo Switch as well.

Key features:
- Simple yet beautiful and impactful pixel art and effects;
- Various achievements and global leaderboards;
- Endless arcade gameplay featuring competitive and rewarding mechanics;
- Balanced gameplay loop that will drive players to improve with each run;
- Unlockable skins and powerups;
- Multiple unique enemy types.

About the developer:
SneakyBox is a digital development studio, focusing on various scale and type projects: in-house games production, full game development services, including porting to all major platforms, virtual and augmented reality experiences, and interactive solutions for complex engineering projects.

Mangirdas Beniušis
SneakyBox
+370 63022335
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Void Prison - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

You just read:

Endless arcade game Void Prison is now available on the Nintendo Switch

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.