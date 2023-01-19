True story of marital mistreatment unfolds in "A Marriage in Hell"
Marie Doreathy Recounts Sister's Struggles with AbuseENGLAND, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marie Doreathy shares a sobering cautionary true story that shows the dangers of being in "A Marriage in Hell" rife with abuse and mistreatment. This chronicle is based on the experiences of her sister, who recorded the ordeal she went through. By depicting her sister's experiences, Doreathy hopes others can learn invaluable lessons and avoid such situations.
Doreathy elaborates on what her sister went through, from the controlling nature of her husband to the verbal punishment she is subjected to. She is forbidden from seeing her friends and family, unable to question his activities or examine their finances, and told that her only place is in the home. According to Doreathy‘s sister, she is not even allowed to call her family, forcing her to contact them when her husband is away - before deleting her phone's logs because he often checks her phone.
Her only reprieve is when her husband goes on expensive vacations abroad or to horse racing events, which allows her to meet up with friends and family. Their situation worsens as the husband is a compulsive gambler. Over time they have lost their homes and have ended up renting a place.
"I hope that you enjoy reading this true short story and that some of you may get encouragement to speak out and not to be trapped in an unhappy marriage or a relationship and have the courage to up and leave, because at the end of the day what have you to lose, rather than live you life being miserable or live the rest of your life with some happiness." Doreathy says. With this work she hopes to help raise awareness of the unfortunate reality of abusive marriages so that they can save themselves from being in “A Marriage in Hell.”
About the Author
Marie Doreathy was born into a family of six. Her father was of Italian-English descent and her mother came from Cragg in County Tipperary, Ireland. For her work, Doreathy has been interviewed by Kate Delaney of America Tonight as well as Carly Rae and her previous book has been exhibited at the London Book Fair, the Frankfurt Book Fair and the UAE Book Fair
