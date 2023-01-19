Global Artificial Meat Market Size, and Share is Likely to Grow at a CAGR Value of 15.90% By 2028
The global artificial meat market size was worth USD 128.30 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 310.97 billion by 2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyses the Global Artificial Meat Market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Artificial Meat Market. The global artificial meat market is segregated based on source, end-use, and region. Based on the source, the market is divided into poultry, beef, seafood, pork, and duck. Among these, the poultry segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on end use, the market is classified into nuggets, burgers, meatballs, sausages, hot dogs, and others. In 2021, the nuggets category dominated the global market. Key players in the global artificial meat market include Memphis Meats, MosaMeat, SuperMeat, Just, Inc, Integriculture, Aleph Farms Ltd, Finless Foods Inc., Avant Meats Company Limited, Balletic Foods, Future Meat Technologies Ltd, Appleton Meats, Higher Steaks, Biofood Systems LTD, Fork & Goode, Mutable, Mission Barns, Bluenalu, Inc., New Age Meats, Shiok Meats, Seafuture Sustainable Biotech, Wild Type, Lab farm Foods, Cubiq Foods, Kiran Meats, and Cell Farm FOOD Tech/Granja Celular S.A.
The global artificial meat market size was worth USD 128.30 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 310.97 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.90 percent over the forecast period.
►Get a FREE PDF Report Sample Copy of the Global Artificial Meat Market at: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/artificial-meat-market
Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information on the key player's related business processes that value the market. For future strategies and predictions. Frankly Contacting us
Our Free Sample Report Includes:
►2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
►COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
►210 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
►Provide Chapter-wise guidance on the Request
►2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
►Includes an Updated List of tables & figures
►Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
►Zion Market Research Methodology
Global Artificial Meat Market Overview
Artificial meat is grown in a lab from a few animal cells. It is actual meat, but unlike traditional meat, it doesn't necessitate the slaughter of animals. The purpose is to establish an environmentally ethical and sustainable meat sector. The meat is prepared by a method known as "cellular agriculture, and it is considered the future wave by some industry experts. Consuming meat can contribute to chronic illness. However, the science isn't clear regarding the potential effects of lab-grown meat on nutrition, even though scientists can modify the fat and cholesterol levels in cultured meat. The E. coli bacteria found in animal feces, and other contaminants that could be present in a meat processing factory, are considerably less likely to be present in artificial meats. Artificial meat is also less cruel to animals and has less environmental impact.
The market growth in the artificial meat industry has been fueled by an enormous increase in R&D investments over the past few years. With increasing awareness about animal meat and its impact on health and the environment, artificial meat is gaining more recognition amongst vegetarians, youngsters, and people looking for healthier alternatives. The biggest restraint on the growth of the global artificial meat market is its artificial nature; when consumers lack sufficient knowledge about a particular technology, such as genetically modified organisms, they are typically less willing to adopt it. Demand for poultry products rises as the demand for animal protein does. Additionally, it is anticipated that this may accelerate the commercial expansion of cultured meat globally. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the rising demand for chicken meat would support the worldwide market for cultured meat due to the rapidly expanding urban population in emerging countries.
►Inquire Before Buying Report Here (Get a Special Discount): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/artificial-meat-market
The Key Audiences for Global Artificial Meat Market Report: (Who can Buy Our Report)
►Global Artificial Meat Market Consulting Firms & Research Institutes
►Industry Leaders & Companies aim to enter the Artificial Meat market
►Universities and Student
►Service Providers, Product Providers, Solution Providers, and other players in the Artificial Meat market
►Government Bodies and Associated Private Firms
►Individuals interested to learn about the Artificial Meat Industry
Artificial Meat Market: Geographical Analysis
The global artificial meat market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In 2021, North America was expected to dominate the market for cultured meat, taking the lead in the sector. High investment for effective R&D and increased inventions and advances are anticipated to account for most of the share. The main reasons customers are switching from conventional meat to cultured meat products are health concerns about the consumption of meat products, growth in investor interest in alternative proteins, and the potential for tailor-made proteins to supply the necessary nutrition. Due to the increased percentage of flexitarians and their openness to and acceptance of meat alternatives and other proteins, metropolitan areas in the U.S. and Canada are predicted to experience the fastest growth. Increased investment in enterprises that produce cultured meat is supported by the expanding demand for alternative protein in the area.
Browse the full “Artificial Meat Market By Sources (Poultry, Beef, Seafood, Pork, Duck), By End Use (Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausage, Hot dogs, Others) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-meat-market
Recent Development:
March 2022: One of the top unified agro-industrial and food companies, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF), and Future Meat Technologies have partnered. To fulfill the diverse consumer tastes and preferences of the Asian continent and to improve the company's understanding of market demands and vast distribution network in the area, this cooperation sought to develop hybrid cultured meat products for the Asian market.
March 2020: Future Meat Technologies has teamed with Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF), one of the leading unified agro-industrial and food corporations. This collaboration aimed to create hybrid cultured meat products for the Asian market to satisfy the wide range of consumer tastes and preferences on the Asian continent, as well as to enhance the company’s comprehension of market demands and the region’s extensive distribution network.
March 2020: Ajinomoto, a Japanese global food and biotechnology firm, and SuperMeat joined forces. This collaboration aims to accelerate and improve the development of produced meats. Ajinomoto’s engaged in cellular agriculture due to this relationship, and biotech invested in SuperMeat.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Q1. What is the total market value of the Artificial Meat market report?
Q2. What would be the forecast period in the market report?
Q3. What is the market value of the Artificial Meat market in 2021?
Q4. Which is the base year calculated in the Artificial Meat market report?
Q5. Which of the top companies hold the market share in the Artificial Meat market?
Q6. Which is the most influencing segment growing in the Artificial Meat report?
Q7. What are the key trends in the Artificial Meat market report?
Q8. What are the market values/growth % of emerging countries?
Read Other Reports
Global Power Air Purifying Respirator Market-
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/612149308/global-power-air-purifying-respirator-market-size-and-shares-to-grow-at-a-cagr-value-of-5-90-by-2028
Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market Size- https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/612150876/beauty-and-personal-care-surfactants-market-size-and-share-is-likely-to-grow-at-a-cagr-globally-of-12-80-by-2028
Global HCS Software and Services Market-
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/612153109/global-hcs-software-and-services-market-size-and-shares-to-grow-at-a-cagr-value-of-6-50-by-2028-zion-market-research
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/612153109/global-hcs-software-and-services-market-size-and-shares-to-grow-at-a-cagr-value-of-6-50-by-2028-zion-market-research
https://www.openpr.com/news/2880083/global-ablation-technology-market-size-advancements-growth
https://www.openpr.com/news/2880090/global-gene-panel-market-increasing-size-with-22-cagr
Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/enterprise-manufacturing-intelligence-market
Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/epoxidized-soybean-oil-market
Ethyl Polysilicate Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ethyl-polysilicate-market
Face Shield Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/face-shield-market
Feed Additives Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/feed-additives-market
Feed Grade Oils Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/feed-grade-oils-market
Feed Packaging Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/feed-packaging-market
Financial Analytics Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/financial-analytics-market
Fire and Explosion Proof Lights Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fire-explosion-proof-lights-market
Foldable And Collapsible Pallets Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/foldable-collapsible-pallets-market
Varsharani Lavate
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
varsha.l@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
About Zion Market Research