Global DHA from Algae Market Size, Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2028| will Grow at a CAGR Value of 6.8% by 2028
The report analyzes the global DHA from algae market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the DHA from algae market. The global DHA from the algae market is segregated based on type, application, distribution channel, and end user. Based on type, the market is divided into DHA powder and DHA oil. In 2021, the DHA powder accounted for the highest market share. Based on application, the market is divided into infant formula, nutritional supplements, food & beverage, and others. In 2021, the infant formula held the highest proportion. Based on the distribution network, the market is divided into convenience stores, hypermarkets or supermarkets, e-commerce, and individual stores. In 2021, the hypermarkets or supermarkets held the highest proportion. Based on end-user, the market is divided into consumers, food manufacturers, nutraceutical manufacturers, cosmetics manufacturers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and animal feed manufacturers. In 2021, the manufacturers of food accounted for the highest market share. Key players functioning in the global DHA from algae market include Goerlich Pharma, Nordic Naturals, Inc., Source Omega Llc, Kangcare Bioindustry Co., Ltd., Inovobiologic Inc., Xiamen Huison Biotech Co., Ltd., Deva Nutrition Llc, Wuhan Bioco Sci. & Tech. Dev. Co., Ltd., Hubei Ruiren Biotechnology Co., Ltd, and Polaris.
The global DHA from algae market size was worth around USD 384.1 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 569.9 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.8% over the forecast period.
Global DHA from Algae Market Overview
One of the two crucial fatty acids present in fish oil, DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid) is a supplement made from algae. The other is EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid). The fundamental structural component of the human brain, cerebral, skin, sperm, testicles, and retina is DHA, with the chemical formula C22H3202. DHA is an essential component of omega-3 fatty acids, also known as DHA. Additionally, consuming pasture-raised poultry and eggs will result in meat and eggs that are richer in DHA. Docosahexaenoic acid, often known as algae DHA, was directly derived from algae to lower the possibility of contamination from the ocean.
Growing demand for DHA in infant formula and rising consumer awareness of health issues are driving the growth of the global DHA from the algae market. The global market is being driven by the advantages of microalgae oil over fish oil, such as longer shelf life, high oxidative stability, and a pleasing odor & flavor. The global market is being driven by macroeconomic factors such as the increased pace of urbanization, rising per capita income, changing lifestyles, and expanding economy. With the high cost of production—particularly for DHA and eicosapentaenoic acid from fish oil—manufacturers of microalgae oil are unable to offer their products at competitive pricing when compared to other sources of polyunsaturated fatty acids. This ultimately results in the global market growth being restrained. The global market is trending and manufacturers of DHA are spending on R&D and attempting to differentiate their product line. The company, which sells microalgae DHA, can grow its market share by working with local competitors and advancing market integration.
DHA from Algae Market: Geographical Analysis
In 2021, North America had a 36 percent share for global DHA from the algae market compared to other areas. It is due to people's rapidly shifting inclination to first obtain their daily nutritional content from vegan sources before turning to animal sources. In the USA, for instance, only 0.5 percent of the population was once classified as a vegan; today, the percentage is closer to 6 percent. The shift in dietary consumption from vegan and healthful sources has been mirrored in the ensuing trend. The biggest proportion of the global market for DHA from algae ingredients is held by the United States in North America. This is a result of rising Omega 3 supplement and food intake, as well as public knowledge of the substance's health advantages. Additionally, the top businesses' domestic expansion and regular product launches with improved formulas have stoked the growth of the regional market. During the projected period of 2022–2028, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a profitable rate. It is caused by an increase in sedentary lifestyle behaviors, which is aided by an increase in urbanization. Additionally, it is said that China and India have some of the fastest-growing economies. As a result, as the working population grows, so do the cardiovascular risks, which can be significantly reduced by using algae DHA supplements.
Browse the full “DHA from Algae Market By Type (DHA powder and DHA oil), By Application (Infant Formula, Nutritional Supplements, Food & Beverage, and Others), By Distribution Network (Convenient Stores, Hypermarkets or Supermarkets, e-Commerce, and Individual Stores), By End-User (Consumers, Food Manufacturers, Nutraceutical Manufacturers, Cosmetics Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, and Animal Feed Manufacturers), By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/dha-from-algae-market
Recent developments:
In June 2021, Polaris introduced Omegavie DHA 800 silver oil of superior algal quality. Omegavie is made from microalgae, a natural source of omega-3 (Schizochytrium sp. strain). These microbes also deliver PUFAs from sustainable and plant-based sources, as well as vitamins, proteins, pigments, and enzymes.
In September 2021, Free Spirit Group expanded its infant formula product line. Each 0.5 mL portion of the formula would have 2.5 mg of EPA and 250 mg of DHA. It comes from a strain of Schizochytrium.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
►Which key factors will influence DHA from Algae market growth over 2022-2028?
►What will be the value of the DHA from Algae market during 2022-2028?
►Which region will contribute notably towards the DHA from Algae market value?
►Which are the major players leveraging the DHA from Algae market growth?
