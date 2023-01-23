AXIS by Gearfire partners with Otter Technologies to enhance compliance for digital waivers for Shooting Ranges
Otter Technologies' software suite dramatically benefits our clients, allowing them time to focus on growth while saving money.”BOULDER, COLORADO, USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Otter Technologies, small businesses' leading business compliance platform, announced a new integration with AXIS to provide Firearms and Outdoors Sports Retailers the most comprehensive digital waiver solution available to meet regulatory requirements.
— Chad Seaverns, COO of Gearfire
Ben Nelson, CEO of Otter Technologies, said that partnering with Gearfire was needed to help businesses comply with fast-changing privacy and eSignatures laws. We believe our integration with AXIS will allow their retail clients to hit their targets and increase customer retention- and trust me, this feels good - and leave the compliance standards for Otter. We're committed to giving business owners the freedom to run their businesses more efficiently.
With AXIS Point of Sale software, companies can simplify their business management. It integrates with OtterWaiver, which allows retailers to collect and manage liability waivers for range usage, workshops, and more. Signing those forms with contactless signatures via tablets, kiosks, or QR codes at the point of sale becomes effortless. Customers' waiver data gets pulled from OtterWaiver into AXIS so users can retrieve them when creating a new customer profile.
Otter’s Waiver platform provides a simple, user-friendly service that allows retailers to avoid customer turnover. With its quick setup process, Otter guarantees retail success with features like an easy-to-use waiver builder paired with SMS tools designed for customer retention. As one of the most powerful retention platforms in today's marketplace, Otter means business when it comes to meeting stringent privacy, compliance, and security standards worldwide.
Gearfire has been working this past year diligently to take our products to the next level to improve the overall experience for our retailers and their customers. Chad Seaverns, COO of Gearfire, said. Otter Technologies' software suite dramatically benefits our clients, allowing them time to focus on growth while saving money.
Start with AXIS Point of Sale and OtterWaiver by visiting sales.otterwaiver.com/axis.
About Otter Technologies
Otter Technologies creates technology to help companies thrive in the future with localized, easy-to-use, comprehensive, growth, and compliant tools. Located in Boulder, CO - Otter Technologies was founded in 2020, softwares include OtterText.com and OtterWaiver.com.
About Gearfire
Since 2012, Gearfire has played a pivotal role in transforming how thousands of businesses within the firearms, outdoor sports, and sportfishing industries sell online, collect payments, and manage their in-store operations. With a proprietary suite of award-winning technology solutions, a carefully selected leadership team, and a dedicated workforce, Gearfire maintains its focus on technological innovation that ignites customer growth. For more information, visit gogearfire.com.
