Clear Aligners Market Size Expected To Reach $11.95 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company’s Clear Aligners Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Clear Aligners Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the clear aligners market. As per TBRC’s clear aligners market forecast, the clear aligners market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.95 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 33 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the clear aligners market is due to the rising prevalence of dental malocclusion across the world. North America region is expected to hold the largest clear aligners market share. Major players in the clear aligners market include Align Technology, Henry Schein, Institut Straumann, The 3M Company, Danaher Corporation (Ormco Corporation).

Trending Clear Aligners Market Trend

Dental 3D printing is an emerging technology in the clear aligners market. 3D printing has many applications in the dental industry which include bridge models, surgical guides, clear aligners, and dentures. However, clear aligner manufacturing is the most common use of dental 3D printing, as it helps in designing clear aligners cost-effectively. The majority of clear aligners manufacturers are currently using 3D-printed molds for manufacturing clear aligners. For instance, in January 2021, Candid and Carbon partnered to produce 3D printed clear aligners using Carbon’s L1 printing technology.

Clear Aligners Market Segments

• By Product: Ceramic Braces, Clear Aligners, Lingual Braces

• By Material Type: Polyurethane Plastic, Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG), Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Material Types

• By End-User: Hospitals, Dental And Orthodontic Clinics

• By Geography: The global clear aligners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Clear aligners are orthodontic devices that are used to align and straighten the teeth by using force to regulate their movement. The aligners are crafted to fit each person's mouth out of a sturdy plastic material. If a series of aligners is required, the teeth are moved incrementally with each aligner until the necessary movement is attained.

Clear Aligners Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

