Biosimilar Interleukins Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the biosimilar interleukins market. As per TBRC’s biosimilar interleukins market forecast, the biosimilar interleukins market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.54 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 39.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the biosimilar interleukins market is due to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. North America region is expected to hold the largest biosimilar interleukins market share. Major players in the biosimilar interleukins market include MabPharm, Gedeon Richter, Bio-Thera Solutions, Sorrento Therapeutics/MabTech, and Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical.

In January 2020, Sanofi, a France-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Synthorx, Inc. for $2.5 billion. This acquisition enhances Sanofi’s position as an emerging leader in the areas of oncology and immunology. Synthorx, Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company focused on developing interleukins for people suffering from cancer and autoimmune disorders.

Biosimilar Interleukins Market Segments

• By Type: IL-17, IL-23, IL-1, IL-5, IL-6

• By Application: Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Asthma, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Other Applications

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Clinics, Research Institutes

• By Geography: The global biosimilar interleukins market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biosimilar interleukins is defined as a biosimilar produced by the body's leukocytes (white blood cells). Immune reactions are controlled by interleukins. Laboratory-produced interleukins are used as biological response modifiers to strengthen the immune system in cancer treatment.

