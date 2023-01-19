Plasticizers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Plasticizers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 19, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Plasticizers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the Plasticizers market. As per TBRC’s plasticizers market forecast, the plasticizers market size is predicted to reach a value of $132.63 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the plasticizers market is due to rising demand for flexible polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest plasticizers market share. Major players in the plasticizers market include Arkema S.A, BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, LG Chem Ltd., Evonik Industries Ag.

Eco-friendly plasticizers are increasingly being used to prevent harmful phthalate plasticizers such as DOP, DBP, BBP, and DEP. Eco-friendly plasticizers have various properties such as waterproofing with good electrical resistivity, weather resistance, better mechanical strength, and good heat stability. Due to these factors, phthalate plasticizers are being replaced with eco-friendly plasticizers. Eco-friendly plasticizers are polymer additives that improve a material's plasticity. The global eco-friendly plasticizer market is growing rapidly due to the increased demand for eco-friendly plasticizers to keep human health and the environment safe. These plasticizers come with low toxicity and good compatibility and are used in various applications, mainly in films and cable manufacturing, and are driving the growth of the plasticizer market.

• By Product Type: Phthalates Plasticizers, DOP, DINP/DIDP/DPHP, Others, Non-Phthalates Plasticizers, DOTP, Adipates, Trimellitates, Epoxies, Benzoates

• By Application: Flooring & Wall, Film & Sheet Coverings, Wires & Cables, Coated Fabrics, Consumer Goods, Other Applications

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• By Geography: The global plasticizers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Plasticizers are chemical additives used to increase the plasticity or fluidity of a material. Plasticizers have dominant uses in rubber, resins, and plastics, especially polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business