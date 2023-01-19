Phosphate Fertilizer Market Size Expected To Reach $58 Billion By 2027

Phosphate Fertilizer Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 19, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Phosphate Fertilizer Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the phosphate fertilizer market. As per TBRC’s phosphate fertilizer market forecast, the phosphate fertilizer market size is predicted to reach a value of $58.81 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the phosphate fertilizer market is due to growing world population. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest phosphate fertilizer market share. Major players in the Phosphate Fertilizer market include Agrium Inc., Israel Chemicals Limited, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Coromandel International Ltd., Nutrien Ltd.,

Trending Phosphate Fertilizer Market Trend

There has been a rapid increase in the production and export of phosphates from China. In the past, there was a limited supply of phosphate rock due to limited production capacity and monopolistic pricing in most countries, but, over the past few years, there has been a rapid increase in phosphate production in China. For example, in 2021, China was the world’s top exporter of phosphate and shipped 3.2 million tons of diammonium phosphate fertilizer in the first half of 2021. Therefore, increased production of phosphate is expected to drive the phosphate fertilizer market during the period.

Phosphate Fertilizer Market Segments

• By Type: Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP), Diammonium Phosphate (DAP), Superphosphate, Other Types

• By Application: Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• By Geography: The global phosphate fertilizer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Phosphate fertilizers are chemical fertilizers used for the growth and development of plants by providing nutrients. Phosphate fertilizer are produced using phosphatic materials and mixing other phosphatic materials.

Phosphate Fertilizer Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Phosphate Fertilizer Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on phosphate fertilizer global market size, drivers and trends, phosphate fertilizer global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and phosphate fertilizer global market growth across geographies. The phosphate fertilizer global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

