Dark Fiber Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2030

Rising demand for 5G network is a significant factor driving global dark fiber market revenue growth

Dark Fiber Market Size – USD 5.04 Billion in 2021, Growth – at a CAGR of 11.0%, Market Trends – High demand for fiber networks in ISPs and telecommunications industry in the North America region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide dark fibre market is anticipated to reach USD 13.0 billion in 2030, growing at a constant revenue CAGR of 11.0%. The consistent market revenue growth of dark fibre can be ascribed to the rising need for 5G networks. The numerous advantages of 5G can be used to explain its rising demand. The most widely used 5G characteristics are increased speed and bandwidth. 5G will be ten to one hundred times faster than the present 4G LTE technology, with data rates of up to 10 Gbps. Because WAN connections now offer sufficient bandwidth, cellular is a practical choice for branch office automation.

Increased bandwidth is not the main advantage of 5G for businesses; rather, it will result in lower prices for WAN connectivity. A crucial and basic component of 5G is dark fibre. A dark fibre network offers a reliable and secure optical infrastructure that enables self-management of key network components.

Enterprise buildings are rapidly linking to dark fibre networks, which is a recent trend in the market. For instance, Superloop is rapidly expanding its network coverage in Singapore, where 30 commercial buildings are currently linked to the firm's dark fibre infrastructure. This extension demonstrates Superloop's commitment to expanding the core network to commercial structures throughout Singapore, including the Central Business District and the major centres of Fusionopolis, Mediaopolis, Biopolis, Mapletree Business City, and Science Park.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Some major companies in the global market report include AT&T Intellectual Property, Verizon, CenturyLink, Consolidated Communications, GTT Communications, Inc., Comcast Corporation, Colt Technology Services Group Limited, NTT Communications Corporation, Windstream Intellectual Property Services, LLC, and Zayo Group, LLC

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Uniti Group Inc. stated on October 5, 2020, that it will start offering 31,000 fibre route miles of dark fibre services throughout 35 states in Tier I, II, and III markets. Uniti now has complete ownership and use of this 2.2 million fibre strand mile fibre network as part of its previously disclosed settlement agreement with Windstream. When paired with its current network, Uniti can now provide dark fibre services across more than 3 million strand miles of fibre. For metro, regional, and long-distance fibre, these markets will provide IRU or lease models. Conduit infrastructure will be accessible in some markets.

Over the projected period, the single-mode fibre segment is anticipated to represent the greatest revenue share. This is explained by the expanding use of single-mode dark fibres for 5G/LTE networks in numerous areas. Single-mode (single-wave) fibre optic cables are ideal for long-distance transmission, high bit rates, and highly quick data transfer. Terabits per second refers to extremely quick data transport. This speed (about 9 microns) is made possible by the cable's small core. As a result, light travels straight through the cable and isn't reflected by the outside surface of the core.

Due to the rising need for internet connectivity, the long-haul category is anticipated to have strong revenue growth in the global market throughout the forecast period. According to the most recent estimates, 4.9 billion people, or about 63% of the world's population, will be using the Internet by 2021. In comparison to 2019, when an expected 800 million people used the internet, this is an almost 17% gain. Global cities and nations are linked through long-distance terrestrial optical fibre networks. These networks now span hundreds of kilometres and have virtually switched to 100G-based dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) systems with 80 channels or more.

Key reasons to buy the Global Dark Fiber Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Dark Fiber market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dark fiber market on the basis of type, network type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Single-Mode Fiber

Multimode Fiber

Step-Index Multimode Fiber

Graded-Index Multimode Fiber

Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Metro

Long Haul

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) & Telecommunications Industry

BFSI Industry

IT Enables Services

Military & Aerospace Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Healthcare Industry

Railway Industry

Others

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook of Dark Fiber Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Radical Highlights of the Dark Fiber Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Dark Fiber market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Dark Fiber market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

