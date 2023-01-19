Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the neurosurgery devices and equipment market. As per TBRC’s neurosurgery devices and equipment market forecast, the neurosurgery devices and equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.93 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the neurosurgery devices and equipment market is due to the rise in neurological disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest neurosurgery devices and equipment market share. Major players in the neurosurgery devices and equipment market include edtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker, Conmed Corporation, Smith & Nephew.

Trending Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Market Trend

Minimally invasive surgical procedures and approaches are the new frontiers in neurosurgery as they result in less pain than open surgeries, shorter recovery times, less scarring, increase surgeon mobility and reduce equipment costs. Neuroendoscopy is a minimally invasive neurosurgical procedure performed through neurosurgery devices to correct hydrocephalus, remove tumors, treat vascular disease, and manage other disorders. Neurosurgery device manufacturers are innovating and integrating technologies for advanced endoscope-assisted neurosurgery to provide efficient minimally invasive surgeries, operative procedures, clinical advances, and new technological developments. For instance, end-users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, and others are using smartphones with endoscopes for performing safe and efficient endoscope-assisted neurosurgery. In New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center, minimally invasive neurosurgeries are preferred over open surgeries with the help of specialized instruments and technologies such as a camera-assisted endoscope, high-powered operating microscope, computer-assisted navigation system, and others to treat conditions in adults and children.

Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Market Segments

• By Device Type: Neuroendoscope, Stereotactic Systems, Aneurysm Clips, Neurostimulation Devices, Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices, Neurosurgical Evacuation Device, Neurosurgical Navigation Systems, Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools, Others (Ultrasonic Aspirators, Surgical Instruments)

• By Surgery Type: Intracranial Surgery, Endonasal Neurosurgery, Spinal Surgery

• By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• By Geography: The global neurosurgery devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Neurosurgery devices and equipment are used to perform neurosurgical procedures that are concerned with the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of disorders affecting any portion of the nervous system.

Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on neurosurgery devices and equipment global market size, drivers and trends, neurosurgery devices and equipment global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and neurosurgery devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The neurosurgery devices and equipment market analysis helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the neurosurgery devices and equipment market analysis and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



