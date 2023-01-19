Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Coronary Atherectomy Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Coronary Atherectomy Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 19, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Coronary Atherectomy Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the coronary atherectomy devices market. As per TBRC’s coronary atherectomy devices market forecast, the coronary atherectomy devices market size is predicted to reach a value of $0.28 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the coronary atherectomy devices market is due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). North America region is expected to hold the largest coronary atherectomy devices market share. Major players in the coronary atherectomy devices market include Boston Scientific, Philips, Cardiovascular Systems, Spectranetics, Medtronic.

Trending Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market Trend

Large coronary atherectomy equipment market manufacturers are strategically partnering and collaborating with start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden products and services. For instance, in 2021, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has announced the acquisition of peripheral support catheters from Wavepoint Medical LLC with an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company operate on developing and commercializing creative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease.

Coronary Atherectomy Devices Market Segments

• By Product: Directional Atherectomy Devices, Orbital Atherectomy Devices, Photo-Ablative Atherectomy Devices, Rotational Atherectomy Devices, Other Products

• By Application: Peripheral Vascular, Cardiovascular, Neurovascular

• By End User: Hospitals & Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

• By Geography: The global coronary atherectomy devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Coronary atherectomy devices are used to remove atherosclerosis from coronary blood vessels. Atherectomy devices were developed to permit drilling, grinding, or sanding of atheroma, calcium, and excess cellular material from the site of coronary occlusion or stenosis.

Coronary Atherectomy Devices Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Coronary Atherectomy Devices Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on coronary atherectomy devices market value, drivers and trends, coronary atherectomy devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and coronary atherectomy devices market growth across geographies. The coronary atherectomy devices outlook report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

