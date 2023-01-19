Global Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the surgical sealants and adhesives market. As per TBRC’s surgical sealants and adhesives market forecast, the surgical sealants and adhesives market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.38 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the surgical sealants and adhesives market is due to the rising number of surgical procedures. North America region is expected to hold the largest surgical sealants and adhesives market share. Major players in the surgical sealants and adhesives market include Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cohera Medical, CryoLife Inc., C.R. Bard Inc.,

Several companies operating in the market are focusing on product portfolio expansion into untapped geographies. For instance, in January 2020, Terumo Corporation announced the launch of AQUABRID, a new surgical sealant in the EMEA market. AQUABRID is specially developed for aortic procedures to stop bleeding during and post surgeries. The company earlier introduced this product in Japan under the brand name Hydrofit and is under the process of registration in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

• By Product: Biological Sealants, Synthetic Sealants, Semi-Synthetic Sealants

• By Indication: Tissue Sealing, Tissue Engineering, Hemostasis

• By End Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Uses

• By Geography: The global surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Surgical sealants and adhesives are materials used to repair injured tissues and prevent air and fluid leakages during or after surgeries. These are used for minimising blood losses, replacing staples and sutures for better closure, and strengthening wound areas without limiting tissue movement.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on surgical sealants and adhesives market size, drivers and trends, surgical sealants and adhesives market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and surgical sealants and adhesives market growth across geographies.

