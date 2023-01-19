COVID-19 Detection Test Kits And Consumables Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

COVID-19 Detection Test Kits And Consumables Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 19, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “COVID-19 Detection Test Kits And Consumables Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market. As per TBRC’s COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market forecast, the COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.83 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market is due to the escalating demand for cost-effective and quick COVID-19 detection kits coupled with the easing of regulatory processes for COVID-19 detection kits . North America region is expected to hold the largest COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market share. Major players in the COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market include Cepheid, BGI, Abbott Laboratories, BioFire Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche.

Trending COVID-19 Detection Test Kits And Consumables Market Trend

CRISPR, a new diagnostic test for COVID-19 is based on CRISPR technology and can run on nasal swabs. CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) based technologies are genomic editing technologies used for the exact detection of COVID-19 cases in an hour. The US FDA has granted Sherlock Biosciences an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the CRISPR test. The Sherlock Biosciences' CRISPR, therefore becomes the first FDA-authorized CRISPR technology on the market. Mammoth Biosciences is another company that is extensively working on this technology.

COVID-19 Detection Test Kits And Consumables Market Segments

• By Kits: Viral Load Testing Kits (qPCR and RT-PCR), Virus Neutralizing Assay Kits, Antibody Detection Kits (Elisa), Viral Antigen Detection Test Kits, Other Kits

• By Consumables: Swabs, Tubes, Viral Transfer Media, Reagents, Other Consumables

• By Specimen Type: Nose & Throat Swab, Blood, Sputum, Nasal Aspirate

• By End Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Public Health Labs, Private And Commercial Labs, Physicians Labs, Research Institutes, Other End Uses

• By Geography: The global COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The COVID-19 detection test kits & consumables are used for the identification of novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). This COVID-19 test kits & consumable uses a laboratory procedure called reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction to find the virus' genetic material (RT-PCR).

COVID-19 Detection Test Kits And Consumables Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The COVID-19 Detection Test Kits And Consumables Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market size, drivers and trends, COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market growth across geographies. The COVID-19 detection test kits and consumables market research helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

