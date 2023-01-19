Nasal Splints Market Size Expected To Reach $9.68 Billion By 2027

Nasal Splints Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Nasal Splints Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Nasal Splints Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the nasal splints market. As per TBRC’s nasal splints market forecast, the nasal splints market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.68 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the nasal splints market is due to the rising numbers of rhinoplasty surgery and the use of nasal splints for post-operative care. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest nasal splints market share. Major players in the nasal splints market include Boston Medical Products Inc., Innovia Medical LLC., Medtronic PLC., Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew.

Trending Nasal Splints Market Trend

Nasal splints made from biodegradable materials are gaining popularity in the industry, as they do not require surgical removal after implantation. The biodegradable materials in nasal splints include plant-based and bioresorbable materials. They help in controlling bleeding after surgery or nasal trauma, eliminating the need for painful nasal packing removal for patients, and act as an adjunct to aid in the natural healing process. For instance, Smith & Nephew offers a dissolvable nasal splint Nasastent composed of plant-based carboxymethyl cellulose that helps to support the soft nasal tissue and provides pressure to prevent bleeding. This implant eventually converts into a hydro colloidal gel after absorbing nasal fluid and drains from the patient naturally. Some of the other companies offering biodegradable nasal splints are Hemostasis LLC., Medtronic and others.

Nasal Splints Market Segments

• By Type: Malleable Nasal Splints, Airway Nasal Splints, Bivalve Nasal Splints,

• By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, Research Centers, Other End Users

• By Application: Plastic Surgery, Rhinological operations, ENT-Surgery, Other Applications

• By Route of Administration: Intranasal Segment, Extranasal Segment

• By Geography: The global nasal splints market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nasal splints are devices designed to fit inside or on the nose to provide support after nasal surgery. Nasal splints include intranasal splints and external nasal splints. Intranasal splints are placed into the nose and are used to maintain septal stability and prevent intranasal adhesions following septal surgery. External nasal splints are placed on the outer part of the nose and used to prevent the nose from moving following rhinoplasty or nasal contouring procedures.

Nasal Splints Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Nasal Splints Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on nasal splints market size, drivers and trends, nasal splints global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and nasal splints global market growth across geographies. The nasal splints global market analysis helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the nasal splints market overview and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

