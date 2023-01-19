Global Fungicides Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Fungicides Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Fungicides Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the fungicides market. As per TBRC’s fungicides market forecast, the fungicides market size is predicted to reach a value of $28.86 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the fungicides market is due to farmers globally adopting intensive farming techniques to increase productivity per hectare. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest fungicides market share. Major players in the fungicides market include Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., American Vanguard Corporation, BASF SE, Bayer Cropscience AG, Bioworks Inc.,

Trending Fungicides Market Trend

Because inorganic fungicides are less expensive than organic fungicides, they are in high demand in developing agricultural countries such as China, Brazil, and India. Other factors driving this market include rapid population growth, depleting cultivable land, lack of proper regulations, and increasing demand for quality fruits and vegetables. Inorganic fungicides are manufactured from abundantly available and easily produced elements, making the product significantly cheaper. Farmers in developing regions procuring inorganic fungicides in large quantities are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Fungicides Market Segments

• By Type: Synthetic Fungicides, Bio-fungicides

• By Active Ingredient: Dithiocarbamates, Benzimidazoles, Chloronitriles, Triazoles, Phenylamides, Strobilurins, Other Active Ingredients

• By Treatment: Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, Chemigation, Post-Harvest

• By Application: Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global fungicides market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fungicides are pesticides that control fungal diseases by killing or inhibiting fungi or fungal spores. Fungi can cause serious damage in agriculture, resulting in critical losses in yield, quality, and profit. Tea tree oil, cinnamaldehyde, and nimbin are examples of natural fungicides.

Fungicides Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fungicides Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fungicides market size, drivers and trends, fungicides global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and fungicides global market growth across geographies. The fungicides global market scope report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

