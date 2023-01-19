Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market. As per TBRC’s fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market forecast, the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.31 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market is due to the increasing prevalence of preterm births and the low body weight of infants. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market share. Major players in the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market include GE Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Philips Healthcare, Atom Medical Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated.

Trending Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Trend

Fetal and neonatal monitoring device manufacturers are increasingly innovating and integrating technologies such as wireless technology with patient monitoring devices to efficiently diagnose and monitor fetuses and newborns. Wireless sensor technology such as biosensor monitoring devices, wireless fetal heart rate monitoring devices is multi-sensor systems implanted or embedded into the skin, consisting of a sensor that transmits data for real-time monitoring of a patient’s medical condition. For instance, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke developed SARA, a scanning device that can detect fetal brain activity with the help of flashes of light transmitted through the mother's abdomen. Philips developed a new cordless fetal monitoring device that helps in ensuring the safety of the mother as well as the child without any inconvenience and risk. These technological innovations eliminate poor reception of observation and help caregivers in monitoring more efficiently.

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Segments

• By Equipment: Fetal, Neonatal

• By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic centers, Pediatric Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• By Portability: Portable, Non Portable

• By Fetal Care Equipment Type: Ultrasound Devices, Fetal Dopplers, Fetal MRI Systems, Fetal Monitors, Fetal Pulse Oximeters

• By Neonatal Care Equipment Type: Infant Warmers, Incubators, Convertible Warmers & Incubators, Phototherapy Equipment, Respiratory Devices, Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices

• By Geography: The global fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fetal and neonatal monitoring devices are used to assess the fetal heart rate and contractions of the uterus during pregnancy and childbirth.

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fetal and neonatal monitoring devices global market driver, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices global market driver value and fetal and neonatal monitoring devices global market trends, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and fetal and neonatal monitoring devices global market growth across geographies.

