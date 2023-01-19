Seam Sealing Tapes Market worth $420 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 6.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Seam Sealing Tapes Market The rising demand for protective gears and accessories is also expected to propel the seam sealing tapes market size.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Seam Sealing Tapes Market size is forecasted to reach US$420 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.2 during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Polyurethane have led to an increasing preference in adhesives and membranes of two- and three-layered seam sealing tapes. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is now replacing traditional constructional materials like ceramics, metal, concrete, wood, rubber and many more. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Seam Sealing Tapes Market highlights the following areas -

1. The global seam sealing tapes market size is increasing due to high demand for applications in outdoor clothing, tents, boots, swimwear, and sportswear. Thus, it will drive the market growth for the global seam sealing tapes market during the forecast period.

2. Global seam sealing tapes have substantial growth in demand for protective clothing and accessories such as surgical/medical, military, and chemical protection garments. This factor is projected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

3. Asia Pacific held key share of the global seam sealing tapes market in 2021. Rise in demand for seam sealing tapes due to Increase in demand from the footwear industry from the countries like India and China and growing fitness activities is anticipated to augment the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Muti-layered tapes held the largest share of over 62% in the seam sealing tapes market in the year 2021. Multi-layered segment held a substantial share of the global seam sealing tapes market.These benefits have supported the growth the multi-layered segment in the seam sealing tapes market.Thus use of multi-layered tapes in the footwear industry, will continue to drive the market growth for seam sealing tapes industry.

2. Asia-pacific dominated the seam sealing tapes market in the year 2021 with a market share of around 32%, followed by Europe and North America. The expansion of broad range of garment manufacturing hubs in Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Indonesia are expected to fuel growth of the seam sealing tapes market over the forecast period.

3. Textile industry held the largest share of around 21% in the seam sealing tapes market in 2021. These tapes are applied as an adhesive bond between the two pieces of fabric to stop moisture and liquids from getting through. Most garments cannot be bonded without sewing them together, so seam sealing tape is an integral part of waterproof garment production. seam sealing tapes are used on a range of products like backpacks, shoes, utility and tool bags, hats and more.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Seam Sealing Tapes Industry are -

1. Bemis Associates

2. Toray Industries

3. Sealon

4. Himel Corp

5. Loxy



