Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Market Size Expected To Reach $10.04 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 19, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the peripheral vascular devices and equipment market. As per TBRC’s peripheral vascular devices and equipment market forecast, the peripheral vascular devices and equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $283.02 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the peripheral vascular devices and equipment market is due to the rising number of people with peripheral artery diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest peripheral vascular devices and equipment market share. Major players in the peripheral vascular devices and equipment market include Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Cook group, Angiomed GmbH & Co.,

Trending Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Market Trend

Bio-absorbable stents are gaining popularity in the peripheral vascular devices and equipment market to eliminate thrombogenic risk factors and enhance clinical applicability. Bio-absorbable stents are made of natural soluble materials that disappear after insertion and eliminate the risk of late stent thrombosis. They help in protecting the body from inflammation or reduced blood flow due to late-stent thrombosis (a condition where the stent used for treatment stays inside the body for a prolonged period). Companies in this market are increasing their focus on developing and commercializing bio-absorbable stents. For instance, in 2020, Boston Scientific is demanded to start its Synergy Megatron bioabsorbable polymer coronary stent system. It is intended for large proximal vessels, including over main, bifurcations, and ostial lesions. It is made in 3.5 mm to 5.0 mm diameters. It owns enhanced strength and the capacity to create tapered vessels.

Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Market Segments

• By Type: Peripheral vascular stents, Percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons, Catheters, PTA guide wires, Atherectomy devices, Chronic total acclusion devices, Aortic stents, Synthetic surgical grafts, Embolic protection devices, Inferior vena cava filters

• By End User: Hospital applications, Clinic applications,

• By Application: Treatment of Peripheral Blood Vessels Damaged, Treatment of Peripheral Blood Vessels Blockage

• By Geography: The global peripheral vascular devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Peripheral vascular devices and equipment are used to treat peripheral vascular diseases which are slow and progressive blood circulation disorders caused by blockages, narrowing, or spasms in blood vessels outside the heart and brain including arteries and veins.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

