Polymeric Sand Market size is estimated to reach US$12.2 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Polymeric Sand Market size is estimated to reach US$12.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 7.5% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Polymeric Sand Market size is estimated to reach US$12.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 7.5% from 2022 to 2027. The polymeric sand is a granular and fine mixture of sand and additives that is widely used in construction activities for pavers, auxiliary building spaces, footpaths, and others. It comprises of silica sand, find quartz, and others synthetic or natural materials which are mixed with the polymers, thereby offering superior properties such as weight bearing, durability, cohesion strength, and others. The high demand of polymeric sand in pavers, tiles, and other projects is driving the global Polymeric Sand Market. Moreover, increasing application of polymeric sand type in building and construction compared to regular sand is offering major growth in the market during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polymeric Sand market highlights the following areas -

1. The Polymeric Sand Market size will increase owing to its growing demand various pavements, footpath, pool deck, auxiliary building spaces, and others during the forecast period.

2. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the polymeric sand industry due to increasing residential, commercial, and industrial construction activities, along with development of private housing and luxury homes in this region.

3. The silica sand holds the major composition in the polymeric sand and offers high bonding, durability, and strength, thereby maintaining major demand for the polymeric sand in building and infrastructural projects.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Polymeric Sand Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The polymeric sand has growing demand for applications in pavements across various end-use sectors. The special additive mixture is added in the fine grain sand to provide super bonding feature and binding in the concrete elements. The increasing demand of polymeric sand is influenced by excellent properties such as durability, quick installation, and high cohesion strength. The increasing application of polymeric sand for pavement joining such as brick pavers, concrete pavers, and others across residential and commercial end-use sector is leading to major demand in the market.

2. Polymeric Sand Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry : The high demand of the polymeric sand is influenced by growing residential building and construction activities. The increasing housing development and building facilities is propelling the demand of polymeric sand for use in patios, swimming pool, pavements, and others. This is due to its superior properties of the polymeric sand such as cohesion strength, durability, stable silica content, and lightweight compared to the regular sand or asphalt pavers, thereby reducing dust and high usage in residential house and luxury homes.

3. Polymeric Sand Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : The high demand of the polymeric sand in this region is influenced by the growing building and construction activities. The infrastructural development in major countries such as China, India, and others is driving the market for polymeric sand owing to its superior properties such as protection from harsh conditions, high strength, weed growth deterioration, and others. Furthermore, growing demand of luxury homes with swimming pool, patios, lawns, and others is boosting the growth of Polymeric Sand Market in the APAC region.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polymeric Sand industry are:

1. Fairmount Santrol

2. Ash Grove Packaging

3. Sale Marco

4. Promasonry

5. TCC Materials

