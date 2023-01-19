7th World TOP Heritage Gourmet Awards 2023 celebrating the World of Gourmet excellence

World Heritage Gourmet Award

Famous Restaurant owners, Chefs gathers in Malaysia, for a recognition nite to celebrate efforts done to preserve heritage gourmet excellence.

The World Heritage Gourmet Awards (WHGA) is highly regarded as one of South East Asia’s most esteemed accolades in the culinary world. Participants from Malaysia，Singapore，South East Asia gathers.” — Dr Dillon Yeap

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, January 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The honourable Guest of Honor Y.M. Tengku Dato Dr. Hishammuddin Zaizi, Tan Sri Datuk Seri M. Kayveas, and Dato’ Dr. Ammar Abd Ghapar presented 17 awardees for the “World TOP Heritage Gourmet Awards”, 29 awardees for the “Malaysia TOP Heritage Gourmet Awards”, 58 awardees for the “Famous Restaurant Awards”, 2 awardees for the Grand Master Chef Awards, 31 awardees for the Master Chef Awards and 18 awardees for the “Top Chef Awards”. Other awards included for covering gourmet media and entertainment are the “TOP Gourmet Media Awards”, “TOP Education Awards”, TOP Gourmet KOL Awards”, “TOP Gourmet Travel Awards” and “TOP CEO/Entrepreneur and Women Leadership Awards” accompanied by Prof. Dr. Frederick Yap, Founding President of IBF, and Dr. Dillon Yeap, President of IBF World Heritage Gourmet, to witness all the awards to be presented accordingly."World Heritage Gourmet" has also presented the "Gourmet Travel Artist" and "Gourmet Travel Angel" by launching and awarding "Famous Restaurant Awards" in 14 states of Malaysia, as well as appointing Miss CosmoWorld from various countries. Famous Traffic Online celebrities and gourmet broadcasters, and TikToker "Angel" will help to promote the development of Malaysia's food tourism industry, and cooperates with the promotion of the official promotional brand of the Tourism Promotion Board "Cuti-Cuti Malaysia", “Travel Around Malaysia” and "Malaysia Asia Truly" - The Charm of Malaysia Asia.Winners of the "World's TOP Heritage Gourmet Awards" are:AWAGYU | POLARIS BAR | FUGO RYORI JAPANESE RESTAURANT | LVC VEGE RESTAURANT | KHUNYA THAI RESTAURANT | AROITHAI | SUPER LOBSTER VILLAGE | AKI STUDIO PLT | BBQ DI BAGGAI RESTAURANT | POTTER JR WESTERN CUISINE | JIM LONG RESTAURANT SDN. BHD. | RESTORAN HUANG KEE | PAPA TASTY-CHEF TIM CATERING & MANAGEMENT | S.K.Y. BIRDNEST | BLUE SKY FOOD GROUP | SELERA RASA NASI LEMAK | 1ST CLASS CATERING.Grand Master Chef Awards: ANNA PHUA | SHEN-XITOP Gourmet Key Opinion Leader Awards: Visky Pang | Tracia Loh | Vendy Hiew | Jayson LooGourmet Advisor: Tan Sri Datuk Seri M. Kayveas | Patrick Lu (Singapore)Gourmet Ambassador: Vegetarian Love Ambassador - Ms. Carrie Lee | Live Stream Chef Ambassador - Dato Chef Alan Chong | Heritage Food Chef Ambassador - Prof. Dr. Chef Shahrim Ab KarimGourmet Travel Artist: Ms. Julianne Tan | PAK CIK CHIN SWEE | ACIK EDDYGourmet Travel Angel: BELLE CHUNG | NATALIE ANG | ASHLEY SHEN YE HUA MISS CHINA | SARA KIM AKMARAL KADENOVA MISS KOREA | NIHAL SABIR MISS MOROCCO | ROJINA G MISS IRAN | SANNI ELINA ANTIKAINEN MISS FINLAND | NICOLE CREWE MISS UK | JULIA PAYVINA MISS RUSSIA | Stellar Eng | Vivian Song | Jofia Lai | DJ Jvene Lim | Zoe Yeoh | Amaliya Shakirova | Angela Looi | BIBIMARIYAM DUISEMBEKOVA |CIKPUTCANTIKSEKALI SUARSONO NEW_SUNSHINE PJK | KSIA_TAM_PRIME | K.O.M 67 | MIA(M. K. Q) MIA KAYLA QALESYA | KAKAK_LAWA | EIYRAKECIK | CEOOFNUNACANTIKIBF World Heritage Gourmet, Dr. Doublelicious, Foodie Club, World Master Chef Club, and since the establishment of the (F&B Resource Alliance) in 2019 for 5 years, it has been deeply involved in the 9 major sectors of the F&B industry [Marketing • Culture • Branding • Management • Media • Education • Finance • Technology • Government] links form; “3 wins and 5 altogether” philosophy create the "F&B ecosystem", insisting on [same idea • plan together • create together • win together • honour together] share mission establish the 2023 food and travel.World Heritage Gourmet Officially Launches the Website www.worldheritagegourmet.com , Gourmet Channel "Good Taste", and jointly launched the online food review and voting system - "Gourmet Hunter 21" project launch conference, bringing new happenings to gourmet tourism lovers.The focus activities of the night included the "F&B Resource Alliance 12.0" Project Promotion Ceremony" and the "Signing Ceremony of the Memorandum of Cooperation of the Major Alliance", forming a huge alliance lineup influence.F&B Resource Alliance 12.0 - Project Launch Ceremony: Gourmet Hunter 21 | MISS COSMOWORLD | TNCSEA | MIFB | PUSING DAPUR BY KAMISEMPOI | EZ MARTF&B Resources Alliance 12.0 MOU signing unit:Lincoln University | EASYADV | ELENGAZ CULINARY ACADEMY | MY CHEF CHEF | CARI MAKAN | UPBH MALAYSIA KEBAYA | JDT HYPERDRINK | SEMENYIH |HASCOTT

