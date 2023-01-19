Data Center Colocation Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Data Center Colocation Market Drivers Better Uptime Reliability

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Data Center Colocation Market for data center colocation is forecast to reach $61.27 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2025. The market growth is attributed to the factors such as growing data centers, technological developments, growing expenditure through regulated cloud providers and colocation networks and others. Moreover, rising adoption of IOT devices, edge computing and others boosts the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. In developing countries construction of IT infrastructure is driving the sector. Increasing development of hyper scale facilities with a production capability of more than 50 MW would intensify the need for advanced business infrastructure globally in developing countries over the next few years.

2. APAC region is anticipated to dominate the global data center colocation market in the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to growing digitization, technological developments, strategic collaborations and others.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Wholesale colocation segment held the highest market share of data center colocation in 2019. Moreover, it is anticipated to witness the significant market growth during the forecast period 2020-2025.

2. Data Center Colocation Market is segmented into Small enterprise, Medium enterprise, large enterprise on the basis of organization size. The Large enterprises segment is anticipated to witness the highest market share during the period 2020-2025.

3. APAC region is anticipated have the significant market growth during the forecast period 2020-2025. The market growth is owing to growing digitization, industrialization technological developments, growing data centers and others.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Data Center Colocation industry are -

1. Equinix, Inc.

2. Rackspace

3. Interxion Holding NV

4. CenturyLink Technology Solutions

5. Navisite, Inc.

