EZFacility Team Expands to Meet Fitness Industry Growth in 2023 and Beyond

Leading gym and sports software provider, EZFacility, readies for fitness industry growth in 2023WOODBURY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EZFacility, a leading provider of cloud-based gym and sports facility management software, has expanded its workforce to increase support for the growing fitness industry. Having rebounded to pre-pandemic levels in 2022, the fitness industry is expected to grow by five percent in 2023. At a time when many tech companies have slashed headcount, the SaaS provider has begun staffing up to make sure it’s ready to meet increased demand without sacrificing quality.
“As always, we’re committed to delivering the highest-quality technology and the best customer care in the industry,” says EZFacility President Bryant Strozinsky. “By investing in our team, we expand our ability to provide the tools our clients need to adapt and thrive—which, in turn, drives our mutual success.”
Throughout 2022, EZFacility welcomed new team members in R&D, sales and marketing, and customer service—including Director of R&D Jonathan Wakefield and Director of Account Management Lynn Campbell.
The latest addition to the company’s R&D team, Jonathan Wakefield has proven expertise in managing product innovation for growing tech companies. His presence, along with the expansion of the product management team, solidifies EZFacility’s commitment to accelerating the development of new business tools for the fitness and sports industries. “We’re looking forward to working with our community to develop the solutions they need to succeed in the rapidly evolving fitness market,” Wakefield says.
Lynn Campbell’s arrival at EZFacility signals a renewed focus on customer success for the company. “Because we’re already known in the industry for our commitment to service, our goal over the next year is to see just how high we can elevate the customer experience to complement our technical solutions,” Campbell explained. Before joining EZFacility, Campbell co-founded a SaaS startup that provided online sports management solutions for youth and adult sports associations, in addition to helping B2B companies build effective customer success teams.
About EZFacility
EZFacility, Inc., a division of Jonas Software, is a global leader in scheduling, management, and membership solutions for the health, fitness, and sports industries. Since its launch in 2003, EZFacility has offered simple, effective, web-based club management tools that enable its thousands of users in over 30 countries to streamline operational performance, improve staff efficiency, and increase profitability.
Headquartered in New York with offices in Canada and the United Kingdom, EZFacility’s mission is to transform the way the professional fitness and sports communities attract, manage, and engage clients by providing feature-rich management software and unmatched customer service.
Whether you have a facility with a small but growing client base, or a large health or sports club with thousands of members, EZFacility has the all-in-one management software built to fit your unique business needs. Visit ezfacility.com or call 866-498-3279 for more information.
