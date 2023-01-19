West Street Productions Presents a William DeMeo Production GRAVESEND Series: Season 2 Trailer
Starring Wiliam DeMeo & Chazz Palminteri, Armand Assante, Fran Drescher, Sofia Milos, & Andrew Clay. Created by William DeMeo produced by Michele Frantzeskos
This season will bring lots of excitement, danger, loyalty, and a family values at its finest and make the audience feel for Benny Z, Colezzo family and more as we come full circle.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The story of 1980’s Brooklyn will return with season 2 of the hit series GRAVESEND, with the highly anticipated trailer dropping today. Created by William DeMeo and produced by Michele Frantzeskos, the mob drama all-star cast includes Chazz Palminteri, Fran Drescher, Andrew “Dice" Clay, Armand Assante, Martin Kove, William Forsythe, Sofia Milos, and Mario Cantone, Gina Gershon and Vincent Pastore
— William DeMeo -- Creator, Writer, Director
Circa 1986, GRAVESEND is a section of Brooklyn where many well-known made men came from. At the time Brooklyn was considered the Mafia Capital of organized crime in America. Benny Zerletta (William DeMeo) is a soldier in the Colezzo crime family. Torn between the good that his devout Catholic parents taught him and the life his Mafioso cousin Charlie Devina (Chris Tardio) showed him, Benny chooses to follow in Charlie's footsteps, in turn he is denounced by his father. On her deathbed, Benny's mother (Hillary Greer) pleads that Benny go back to church and reform his life. Against the adamant wishes of his Captain, Crazy Chris (James Russo) Benny's crew begin a series of unsanctioned moves. Benny is forced to convince Matty Armeno, (Paul Ben Victor) a Genessa crime family Captain to give one of his soldiers a pass. While attempting to settle a war between two families over an unauthorized hit, there are dire consequences for an assurance gone wrong. New love with an imprisoned crime family captain's daughter (Christina DeRosa) and Federal Agents closely watching leave Benny full of remorse and uncertainty. Strong, intricate ties between Benny and Abraham Horwitz (Ken Lerner) who is a part of the Hasidic Jewish community of Borough Park, prove to be beneficial for all. GRAVESEND portrays honor, the war between crime families and the criminal organization from behind closed doors.
The production value is on point; with all scenes shot in Miami where season starts off, and then returns to Brooklyn as the story continues. The series incorporated all the beautiful ambiance of Miami, while showcasing the nitty gritty of the Brooklyn streets, and lifestyle. This season will bring you lots of excitement, danger, loyalty, and a sense of family values at its finest. Watch how the story unfolds for Benny Z, questions will be answered, this season will make the audience feel for Benny Z, Colezzo family, growth for the 5 families, rooting for the underdog, as we come full circle.
Season 1 was released on Amazon Prime and Tubi in April of 2020. The series held the number one spot on Amazon Prime for 6 weeks after its release, cultivating a loyal fanbase. Currently, Season 2 is in post-production; there are 9 completed episodes with the average run time of 45 minutes.
YouTube: Gravesend Season 2 trailer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VowmBOmsMnw&feature=youtu.be
For more information follow on Instagram @gravesendseries
