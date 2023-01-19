Parenting Expert Katherine Sellery Joins the International Association for Human Values Board of Directors
Founder of Conscious Parenting Revolution and Amazon Bestselling Author Katherine Sellery joins the IAHV Board of DirectorsDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES , January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katherine Sellery, Founder & CEO of the Conscious Parenting Revolution, was recently appointed to the board of directors of the International Association for Human Values (IAHV) by founder Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who was named by Forbes magazine as the 5th most powerful man in India.
IAHV has held special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) since 2002, and contributes to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the UN. A registered 501(c)(3), the IAHV develops and offers numerous programs throughout the world, such as: women’s empowerment in Iraq, in prisons, for veterans of war, in universities and K-9 schools to reduce stress, enhance clarity of mind, shift attitudes and behaviors, and develop leaders and communities that are resilient, responsible, and inspired.
Registered in more than 30 countries, and active in many more, IAHV works to re-awaken human values around the globe. With a strong focus on mindfulness and meditation, nurturing healthy environments, and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow to be present “wherever help and change is needed”.
Katherine is a world renowned parenting expert, with over 20 years of experience in the parent education field, 3x TEDx speaker, author of 3x Bestselling Amazon eBook “7 Strategies To Keep Your Relationship With Your Kids From Hitting The Boiling Point”, and co-creator of the Guidance Approach to Parenting, Katherine brings a unique perspective to the IAHV and its programs, particularly those focused on young adults.
In the summer of 2019, with the support of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and in collaboration with IAHV and the Art of Living Foundation, Katherine spearheaded a National Mental Health & Mental Fitness Summit in Denver, Colorado to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting. The three day event created a national conversation to get to the front side of the mental wellness crisis in America. It brought community and international leaders in Mental Health, Education, Business, Politics, as well as Spiritual leaders together to share best practices and lessons learned to address suicide, depression, anxiety, loneliness, and this most tragic expression of unmet needs, school shootings. It culminated in a white paper presented to US Congressman Ed Perlmutter (co-chair of the gun violence task force) and culminated with the largest meditation in US History at Denver’s city park.
Sellery Shares: “I am so deeply honored for this opportunity to serve humanity through the work of IAHV programs that empower children, teens, adults, all of us, with the skills to manage our minds.”
