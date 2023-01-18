MGTO actively prepares to welcome visitors as Spring Festival Golden Week soon arrives

MACAU, January 18 - The Spring Festival Golden Week is about to unfold between 21 and 27 January 2023. The outlook is bright for visitor arrivals during the Golden Week with recent easing of Macao’s border measures. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has been carrying out a variety of preparations to welcome visitors. Great efforts are poured to promote and organize festivities, while more rigorous patrols are conducted. The Office maintains communication with industry operators to safeguard the quality of tourism services. The above endeavors are made so that residents and visitors can enjoy a memorable Chinese New Year and the economy can regain momentum more readily.

More rigorous supervision and patrols

Tourism Hotline operates round the clock

During the Golden Week, the Office will step up patrols at various tourist spots, ports of entry and districts, besides scrutinizing hotels and MGTO-licensed catering establishments, as MGTO inspectors stand by round-the-clock. In consideration of the latest situation, the Office will duly adjust manpower at Tourist Information counters, while the operator service of MGTO’s Tourism Hotline (853) 2833 3000 will attend to visitors’ enquiries 24-hours as usual.

There has been recent public feedback about irregular room pricing of local hotels on certain booking platforms. MGTO has written to hotel operators to ask for their attention to the sales methods and operations of these platforms. Upon discovery of any irregular room pricing, they can follow up immediately to safeguard the destination’s image and ensure the tourism industry is steadily recovering.

In order to safeguard visitor rights and tourism quality, MGTO has also sent written reminders to industry operators regarding their maintenance of hygiene, fire safety, guest capacity, opening hours, guideline on visitor reception, requirement for hotels and catering establishments to declare price lists as well as for hotels to keep records of hotel guest information upon check-in, among other concerns.

MGTO maintains close contact and shares information with the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Consumer Council, Macao Customs Service, Marine and Water Bureau, Transport Bureau and so forth. The Office also remains in close communication with Mainland tourism authorities through the established communication scheme for timely exchange of information, joining hands to oversee the tourist market properly.

Smart application for visitor flows eases visitors’ trip experience

MGTO encourages visitors to harness the “smart application for visitor flows” and check the forecast of visitor flows at over 109 tourist attractions in Macao on the website: https://poimonitor.macaotourism.gov.mo, which will ease their travel experience in town. By accessing the Public Security Police Force’s “Real-Time Information Platform of Border Ports”: http://www.fsm.gov.mo/psp/pspmonitor via mobile phone or computer, visitors can also check real-time border-crossing images at various ports of entry, hence choosing the suitable timing of arrival and departure.

Welcome visitors with “CNY 123”

During Chinese New Year, MGTO will organize the Golden Dragon Parade, two float parades namely the “2023 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Rabbit”, and three fireworks shows known as the Chinese New Year Fireworks Display. Visitors can conveniently learn about Macao’s festive events and latest tourism information through MGTO’s website: http://www.macaotourism.gov.mo or by following MGTO’s WeChat ID “MGTOweixin”.

More Chinese New Year festivities will enliven the city such as Lunar New Year Market, activities of selling and lighting fireworks and firecrackers, the new project “Strolling through Almeida Ribeiro”, community sports events, outdoor concert as well as celebrations held by the tourism sector and community organizations, to celebrate this festive season joyfully with residents and visitors. The range of preferential measures and wondrous diversity of events are expected to increase visitors’ length of stay and spending for tourism and economic revival.

Online and offline promotional campaign

MGTO has been marshalling initiatives to spotlight Macao’s destination glamour and Chinese New Year festivities on online and offline platforms before and around the holidays. Posts and live streams are released on social media. Themed event pages are created in partnership with Mainland travel platforms. Travel influencers are invited to promote and conduct live streams on their own channels. Advertisements are placed on TV channels, among other marketing efforts. The “Experience Macao, Unlimited” promotional campaign will carry on to showcase the monthly myriad of wonderful city highlights.

Release of provisional figures online

For the public’s information, MGTO’s online platform Macao Tourism Data plus will post provisional visitor arrival figures of every previous day between 22 – 28 January during the Golden Week. In addition, MGTO’s website and Macao Tourism Industry Net also regularly publish the declared room rates of local hotels and guest houses in all room categories.