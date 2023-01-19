Local Deerfield Beach Hosts Launch New Location with an Outdoor Mural by MSG Concepts & Art by Oliver Gal Inside
New location combines food, travel and artistry into a single colorful storyDEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once upon a time, there was a vacation rental building in Deerfield called the Shore Road Inn. It was a 20 unit apartment building with a pool in the center courtyard that was built in 1969. Around 2017 it turned into a sober house for a couple of years, and then just before the COVID pandemic hit, it turned back again into a vacation rental building called BeachWalk.
By and by, in that historic year of 2020, BeachWalk hosted an Airbnb property called Casa Kahlo, a one-of-a-kind Airbnb studio inspired by Frida Kahlo’s bold legacy, developed by the Pia Group and the Kahlo Corporation. As the first Frida Kahlo inspired getaway in Florida, this space honored Frida’s fearless personality through custom made murals and unconventional patterns and design — but it was not to be, because soon after, the 2020 pandemic took it’s toll and Casa Kahlo became another casualty…
Now, the Casa Kahlo may be coming back in 2023 as discussions have re-started between the Kahlo Corporation and the property’s newest owners.
Pier Walk on Deerfield Beach isn’t just a new name for the new hosts and owners Danielle & Marco Cepeda. Since the launch of their new 20 unit extended stay location in December 2022, they sought to connect their property with the history of South Florida and Deerfield Beach.
On the outside, the Pier Walk mural they recently installed was a collaboration between female owner and artist, Danielle Cepeda - who created and developed the original concept of the mural — and MSG Concepts who executed the final design. MSG Concepts is a well-known professional artist and has created many artistic landmarks throughout South Florida, including the hip and artistic Wynwood district. MSG Concepts has also collaborated with bigger names such as Nike and Disney.
On the inside, walls are decorated with beach-y pop art by Oliver Gal, a local female owned brand company founded by sisters Ana Sanchez-Gal and Lola Sanchez, who are accomplished artists, authors and business owners. Danielle herself has an artist background with a Masters in Arts Administration from NYU and a Bachelors in Literature from her undergrad at Washington University.
And taking a page from their Hollywood location, vintage postcards from South Florida are featured along the walls of several Pier Walk apartments, from the 1930s through the 1970s. It showcases a little history from snowbirds of winters past and the endless summers they shared with those far away friends and families over nearly 100 years. “The property, the postcards, the art and the mural all help us to tell the story of South Florid and Deerfield Beach. And when guests arrive, they become a part of that history and tradition at Pier Walk.”
The owners are currently seeking their newest mural collaboration to wrap the pool house at the foot of the courtyard swimming pool with a color field or representative art.
Part of their reason?
By summer 2023, they plan to launch a full outdoor kitchen adjacent to the pool house with a canopy for those hot summer days, and a sink and natural gas BBQ grill with counter space for cooking and seating larger groups.
With the new Boca Brightline Train Station just ten minutes away, Marco and Danielle anticipate that the opening of high-speed train service to Orlando in 2023 will bring additional group and business travelers to South Florida, connecting travel with food and art at Pier Walk.
“The new pool house mural would serve as the perfect pool backdrop for guests and their groups having a relaxing swim or cooking on the pool deck, dining and having drinks together al fresco,” said Marco Cepeda.
And they hope many will do just that.
Rentals start as low as $129/night through April 2023 and can be booked online at Pier Walk on Deerfield Beach. It’s located one block from the beach and every booking comes with an online guidebook with tips and recommendations to the nearest and best restaurants, activities and services, so all guests can, “live like a local”.
For further information check out http://www.pierwalkdeerfieldbeach.com or contact Danielle or Marco Cepeda at CONTACT@PIERWALKDEERFIELDBEACH.COM.
ABOUT US
Husband and wife Marco and Danielle Cepeda are super hosts with over 300 reviews on Airbnb, VRBO and Google, through their direct booking website. Starting in June 2022 their new property called Pier Walk on Deerfield Beach is providing 20 short term furnished rentals, all in the heart of Deerfield Beach, one block from the beach. Together they manage DMC Property Pro, a family office with a collection of over 150 units of residential and commercial property in Florida and New York which include retail, office, long term residential rentals and short term furnished rentals.
In June, they took over BeachWalk, a 20 apartment vacation rental building in Deerfield Beach Island. At closing on June 24th, 2022, BeachWalk had only one single guest and 19 vacant apartments with no future booking in place, forcing them to cancel the management contract in-place — and all their vacation plans — to move from their home with their cat George into the property. For two months they lived and worked 24/7 at the new Pier Walk, starting marketing, operations, and management from scratch.
Today, the new Pier Walk has already exceeded the 2021 winter bookings performance from the previous management. DMC Property Pro has several future plans for the property that will connect art, food and travel together in Deerfield Beach in ways they believe hasn’t been seen before.
Their tag line, “Postcards from South Florida” is an affirmation that they strive to provide a meaningful local experience whether that someone is staying with them for a couple of days or a couple of months.
SHAREABLE PHOTO GALLERY & Formatted PR KIT included in Dropbox link: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/hosyjb77sqql81z/AABbNFCcIdC5EeJXI-ldX2k5a?dl=0
