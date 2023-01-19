Construction Begins on 60th Street Bridge over Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that work will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, for the 60th Street Bridge over Interstate 229 just south of the Interstate 90/229 interchange.

The contractor will begin setting girders for the new bridge during nighttime hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. During these nighttime hours, I-229 will be closed from the I-90 interchange to Benson Road in both directions. A detour route will be in place during the nightly closure.

Weather dependent, the closure of I-229 is expected to take six non-consecutive nights starting on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The prime contractor on the $6.5 million project is Grangaard Construction, Inc. of Watertown, SD.

The overall completion date for the project is Aug. 11, 2023. For more information about this project, please see the featured project page at https://dot.sd.gov/siouxfalls-pcn-01qa.

