Williston Barracks / MV Crash w - Injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A1000293
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS
STATION: WILLISTON
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 01/17/23; 08:33
TOWN: WILLISTON
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I-89 S / MM 88.2
WEATHER: CLEAR
ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: KEAGAN LIVINGSTON
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA
VEHICLE MODEL: COROLLA
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALED
INJURIES: BOTH LEGS
HOSPITAL: UVMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: IAN WILTSHIRE
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: ST ALBANS CITY, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: HYUNDAI
VEHICLE MODEL: KONA
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: FRONT DAMAGE
INJURIES: CHEST AND HIP
HOSPITAL: UVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 01/17/23 at 08:33, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a two- motor vehicle crash with injuries located on I-89 southbound, MM 88.2 in the Town of Williston. Upon arrival, Troopers located the first vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest facing west in the right traveling lane and the second vehicle facing east off the interstate in the embankment. Further investigation revealed that Operator 1, Keagan Livingston, was traveling northbound on I-89 before hitting Operator 2 Ian Wiltshire head on. Livingston stated she swerved to avoid another vehicle who was changing lanes and coming closer to her path, then drifted off the roadway, crossed the median and ended up hitting Wiltshire head on traveling southbound. There were no signs of impairment. As a result of the significant damage to both vehicles, both operators sustained several injuries and were transported to University of Vermont Medical Center by the South Burlington Fire Department. Due to disabling damage to the vehicles, Anytime Towing and Rick’s Towing removed them from the scene.
Troopers were assisted by South Burlington Police / Fire Department along with Anytime Towing and Ricks Towing.