Williston Barracks / MV Crash w - Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A1000293

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS

STATION: WILLISTON

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 01/17/23; 08:33

TOWN: WILLISTON

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: I-89 S / MM 88.2

WEATHER: CLEAR

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: KEAGAN LIVINGSTON

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA

VEHICLE MODEL: COROLLA

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALED

INJURIES: BOTH LEGS

HOSPITAL: UVMC

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: IAN WILTSHIRE

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: ST ALBANS CITY, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: HYUNDAI

VEHICLE MODEL: KONA

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: FRONT DAMAGE

INJURIES: CHEST AND HIP

HOSPITAL: UVMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 01/17/23 at 08:33, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a two- motor vehicle crash with injuries located on I-89 southbound, MM 88.2 in the Town of Williston. Upon arrival, Troopers located the first vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest facing west in the right traveling lane and the second vehicle facing east off the interstate in the embankment. Further investigation revealed that Operator 1, Keagan Livingston, was traveling northbound on I-89 before hitting Operator 2 Ian Wiltshire head on. Livingston stated she swerved to avoid another vehicle who was changing lanes and coming closer to her path, then drifted off the roadway, crossed the median and ended up hitting Wiltshire head on traveling southbound. There were no signs of impairment. As a result of the significant damage to both vehicles, both operators sustained several injuries and were transported to University of Vermont Medical Center by the South Burlington Fire Department. Due to disabling damage to the vehicles, Anytime Towing and Rick’s Towing removed them from the scene.

Troopers were assisted by South Burlington Police / Fire Department along with Anytime Towing and Ricks Towing.