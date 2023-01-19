Submit Release
Kreidler releases independent assessment of agency culture

January 12, 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This fall, Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler contracted with Communications Resources NW to assess the Office of the Insurance Commissioner’s (OIC) workplace culture. He felt an independent evaluation of the OIC’s culture, and the agency leadership’s role in developing the culture, was important after a tumultuous year. 

The assessment also considered the OIC’s results from the state Employee Engagement Survey, conducted annually by the Office of Financial Management. The final report was not intended to be a report card, but to help the agency understand its current culture and present clear opportunities for improvement and growth.

Participation in both the culture assessment and the Employee Engagement Survey was voluntary. The consultants interviewed 57 employees and received survey results from 71 employees. Eighty-two percent of OIC staff participated in the Employee Engagement Survey. Communications Resources NW reviewed data from both to produce its assessment. 

The findings were shared with all 250 OIC employees today during an all-staff meeting. Kreidler opened the meeting with personal remarks on the steps he’s taking to improve his relations with staff. 

Key documents: 

