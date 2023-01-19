Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Year End 2022 Results

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. DN DLTNF ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide guidance on select fourth quarter and year end results for the period ending December 31, 2022, based on preliminary results:



The Company anticipates net revenues for the three-month period ending December 31, 2022, to be between $17.2 million and $17.7 million. This compares with: $17.1 million for the same period in 2021. $15.7 million sequentially from the third quarter of 2022.

The Company anticipates net revenues for the year ending December 31, 2022, to be between $62.9 million and $63.4 million, compared to $62.3 million for the same period in the prior year.

"We are anticipating reporting year-over-year and sequential revenue increases for the fourth quarter of 2022", said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. "Delta 9's focus in 2023 will be to continue to grow revenues through our diversified revenue model as well as cutting costs across our operations to drive profitability."

Delta 9 will provide investors with a full breakdown on its progress in these areas as a part of its year end and fourth quarter results which will be released on March 31, 2023, after markets close, followed by a conference call, details for which can be found at the end of this release.

The preliminary estimated financial results and other data for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2022, set forth above are unaudited and subject to the completion of the Company's financial closing procedures. These preliminary estimated financial results have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent registered public accounting firm, Baker Tilly HMA LLP, is in the process of performing year-end audit procedures with respect to the accompanying preliminary financial results and other data, and accordingly does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto.

The Company currently expects that its final results of operations and other data will be consistent with the estimates set forth above, but such estimates are preliminary and the Company's actual results of operations and other data could differ materially from these estimates due to the completion of its financial closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments that may arise between now and the time such consolidated financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2022 are issued.

2022 Year End Results Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the above results is scheduled for April 3, 2023. The conference call will be hosted at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time by John Arbuthnot, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Lawson, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer period.

DATE: April 3, 2023 TIME: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Dial in # 1-888-886-7786 REPLAY: 1-877-674-6060

Available until 11:59 PM EST Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Replay passcode: 107180 #

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The Company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DLTNF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company's future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to Delta 9's financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including the Company's actual financial results being different from its estimates as well as all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 31, 2022 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.