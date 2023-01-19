The boutique store, Joseph and Rose, has launched their website where customers will be able to find a variety of unique, boho-style items, including dresses, sweaters, scarfs as well as handmade jewelry, including genuine stone bracelets, genuine leather handbags, turquoise and sterling silver rings and earrings, etc. As well, they offer a full category of faith, religious items.

Boynton Beach, FL - January 18, 2023 - Joseph and Rose, a bohemian jewelry and clothing brand, has launched its website where customers will be able to find a variety of unique, boho-style items.

With a God-centered mind, the brand was named after the owner’s parents, who inspired her to develop what she was always her dream, a jewelry store with the most unique pieces anyone could find.

All the items sold by Joseph and Rose are top quality. All jewelry is handcrafted by some of the best US and European artisans. Most of the items sold are “One of a Kind”, contributing to the exclusivity of the brand.

Their real turquoise earrings are part of a vintage collection from Navajo artisans as well as Mexicans artisans, and are over 20 years old, which could well be some of the most attractive items shown in their site.

Each customer that subscribes to their site, can use a 10% OFF code on their first order.

The site also rewards sales above $200 with a “surprise” discount that is revealed at “check-out” once the sale reaches that amount.

Joseph and Rose offer Shop Pay as a method of payment which allows customers to split their payments in 4 installments, interest free. Other forms of payments are also available. Stop by and check out their unique bohemian products.

About Joseph and Rose

Joseph and Rose, a Bohemian Fashion brand, is the destination for bohemian jewelry & one-of-a-kind jewelry, boho leather handbags and clothing. We offer trending boho items such as boho rings, boho earrings, necklaces, bracelets, handbags and clothing. You will find very unique and one-of-a-kind items that are amazingly beautiful. So be blessed, be brave and wear boho.

Media Contact

Company Name: Joseph and Rose

Contact Person: Marketing Department

Email: Send Email

Phone: (561) 600-7579?

Address:1025 Gateway Blvd Suite #303-360

City: Boynton Beach

State: Florida

Country: United States

Website: josephandroseusa.com



