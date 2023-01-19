Government to make an announcement about preventing gun crime and gang violence in Whitehorse

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, to make an announcement regarding federal support for organizations on the front lines of the fight against gun and gang violence in the City of Whitehorse.

He will be joined by the Honourable Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, and Her Worship, Laura Cabott, Mayor of Whitehorse.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino and MP Hanley will take questions from the media.

Date

Thursday, January 19, 2023

Time

8:45 a.m. YST

Location

Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre

1171 1st Avenue

Whitehorse, Yukon

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada