Montecito Medical Acquires Six-Building Portfolio in Kansas City Area

Montecito Medical, a leading acquirer of medical office properties nationwide, has completed the acquisition of a six-building portfolio in the greater Kansas City marketplace.

The buildings, which represent a cumulative total of 95,769 square feet, are tenanted by Discover Vision Centers. The six properties are located on the west, south and east sides of the metro area, in Kansas City, KS; Olathe, KS; Leawood, KS; Raymore, MO; Independence, MO; and Blue Springs, MO. The suburban Leawood location is the practice's headquarters.

"We are excited to cap off another pace-setting year with the acquisition of this outstanding portfolio of properties that are advantageously situated in attractive and fast-growing areas of the Kansas City market," said Bryan Brown, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions at Montecito Medical.

The seller and anchor tenant in the transaction were represented by Collin Hart and Marc Flynn of ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors.

Discover Vision is the market-dominant provider in its specialty, offering a full range of services from routine eye care to laser vision correction, advanced cataract surgery and retinal surgery. With multiple locations across the area, the practice has served patients for 50 years.

The portfolio acquisition expands Montecito's footprint in the Kansas City area. Previously, the company had acquired medical office properties in Lee's Summit and Harrisonville. In November, Montecito also completed the acquisition of two veterinary office properties in the metro area. "As we continue to build on our position as a leading privately held acquirer of medical and veterinary properties, we are excited to enter into a long-term relationship with the physicians who care for patients in these six buildings," said Chip Conk, CEO of Montecito Medical.

Montecito Medical is one of the nation's largest privately held companies specializing in healthcare-related real estate acquisitions and partnering with physicians and developers to fund development of medical real estate. The company also supports providers with a suite of AI-powered technology solutions that increase revenues, reduce costs and build physician wealth. Since 2006, Montecito has completed transactions involving more than $5 billion in medical real estate. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, the company has been named for five consecutive years as a "key influencer in healthcare real estate" by GlobeSt.com and the editors of Real Estate Forum. For more information, please visit www.montecitomac.com.

