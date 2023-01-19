Author Marianne Selinger's New Book "Meeting Nanny Heather" Will Tell Why Staying With Nanny Heather Is Always Great

"Staying with Nanny Heather is going to be great, after all. We can't wait to see what we do tomorrow!"

January 19, 2023 - This story is about a little girl named Nicole and a little boy named Nathan, who is going to meet their new nanny Heather for the first time. They will remember this day for a long time because they are meeting her to play and have fun.

"Meeting Nanny Heather" is a sweet story about Nicole and Nathan's adventures when they meet their new nanny Heather. The rhyming text will have children’s attention, making this book great for bedtime reading. The bright and colorful illustrations make the children’s book easy to follow.

Nicole and Nathan were usually happy kids, but today they were not because their mom started work, so today was Nicole and Nathan’s first day staying at home with Heather, their new nanny.

Their mom told them that they would have A LOT of fun today. Get a copy of "Meeting Nanny Heather" by author Marianne Selinger to read the complete story.

About The Author

Marianne Selinger was raised in Punnichy, Saskatchewan and now lives in Regina, Saskatchewan, where she has her own daycare out of her home.

Marianne decided to pursue her dream of becoming a published children’s author when she found this book she had written 30 years ago for a school project.

Marianne’s book engages children to learn through the lessons she teaches through her writing.

When Marianne is not writing or engaging young minds, she loves to play with her seven cats or dance the night away.

