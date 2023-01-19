Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY - MINISTER LAMETTI TO MAKE A FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., K.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and Gary Anandasangaree, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, will announce funding to help address the overrepresentation of Inuit in the justice system in the Nunatsiavut region in Labrador.

Date: Thursday, January 19, 2023

Time: 11:30 a.m. (ET)

Members of the media who want to participate must register in advance by contacting media@justice.gc.ca with their name and media outlet. The MS Teams link will be provided to those who register.

